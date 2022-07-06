ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rinard, IA

Motorists Are Advised To Use Alternate Routes On 310th Street Outside Of Rinard For A Bridge Replacement

By KC Meiners
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Calhoun County Road Department advises individuals to use other transportation routes for a nearly...

Carroll City Council To Consider Housing Incentives At July 11 Council Meeting

Carroll City officials are anticipating a brief meeting on Monday with only a few items of business on their agenda. The city council will convene at the regular time of 5:15 p.m. on June 11 at Carroll City Hall, beginning with the public recognition for Carroll Fire Chief Greg Schreck as he prepares to retire following a 40-year career with the Carroll Fire Department. The council will also approve Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 funding agreements with three local non-profits: Animal Rescue of Carroll, Region XII Council of Governments Housing Inc., and the Highway 30 Coalition. City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver explains the need for these resolutions.
Carroll County Supervisors To Review Tax-Exempt Bonds, Sheriff’s Quarterly Report At Monday’s Meeting

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors convenes Monday after a two-week hiatus caused by the Fourth of July holiday. Proceedings begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 11 in the Carroll County Courthouse. County Sheriff Ken Pingrey opens the agenda with a quarterly report to the supervisors. The board will then open a discussion on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) down payment assistance program, payables, and plats before reviewing a proposed 28E agreement with the Rolling Hills Mental Health Services Region. Supervisors will also set a public hearing date required to move forward with a request from St. Anthony Regional Hospital to use the county’s name to issue tax-exempt bonds for upcoming capital projects. The board closes the meeting with manure management annual updates, committee reports, and a discussion with SEH on planning for the upcoming HVAC upgrade and remodel at the courthouse. The Monday, July 11 meeting is also live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to attend remotely are included below.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Authorities Release Details Of July 4 ATV Crash That Seriously Injured Audubon Man

Authorities in Guthrie County have released additional details of an ATV accident from the Fourth of July that left an Audubon man with serious head injuries. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 3:22 p.m. on 270th Street. Their initial investigation determined that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust was operating a 2009 Yamaha Sportsman with 19-year-old Laxne Borkowski riding as a passenger. Authorities say the ATV left the roadway, struck a barbed-wire fence, and collided with a tree. Gust sustained severe injuries to his head and knee and was airlifted to MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines for treatment. Borkowski was treated at the scene by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services. Law enforcement indicated alcohol played a factor in the crash, and charges are pending the completion of an investigation.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Fire guts car on Iowa Highway 141 early Thursday

Fire destroyed an unoccupied passenger vehicle on the bypass early Thursday. The Perry Police Department received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday of a possible fire along Iowa Highway 141 near the Super 8 motel. The arriving officer found the unoccupied vehicle fully engulfed on the eastbound shoulder of...
Jefferson Police Report July 5, 2022

2:50am: An officer located an Open Overhead Door at 1001 East Lincoln Way Street. The officer secured the business after checking inside. 5:41am: A Traffic Stop at 220th and Oakland Ave. resulted in Gerado Aguilar Ballester of Bloomfield being cited for, “Excessive Speed.”. 6:46am: A Traffic Stop in the...
JEFFERSON, IA
3 Injured In Explosion, Fire At Ida County Home

(Battle Creek, IA) — Authorities in Ida County say three people were injured in an explosion and fire at a home just north of Battle Creek this (Wednesday) morning. Emergency responders from several agencies in northwest Iowa were called to the scene shortly before 9:30 a-m. KTIV/TV reports one man was taken to a Sioux City hospital and a man and woman were transported to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove. A neighbor told reporters no one lived at the home but several people were cleaning it when the explosion happened. The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.
IDA COUNTY, IA
Letter to the editor: Minburn wants to break lease, sell depot

The city of Minburn has issued an order for us, owners of the Nineteen 14 restaurant and bar in the depot, to close the Nineteen 14. We have been directed to vacate the property by July 31, 2022. We received a new lease via email for signature on April 14,...
MINBURN, IA
Fundraiser will benefit family of State Trooper who died in accident

A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Iowa man dies after crashing through home’s front window

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a local home Saturday morning. Reports say the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of Kamrar, ran past a stop sign, entered a ditch and went airborne before plowing through the window.
14-year-old charged in Fort Dodge stabbing

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy in Fort Dodge was arrested for allegedly stabbing another juvenile Thursday night. The Fort Dodge Police Department says officers responded to a report of a fight at around 6:05 p.m. in the 400 block of North 17th Street. Witnesses told officers that someone had been stabbed a suspect had been chased into a house. Police found the 14-year-old suspect inside and took him into custody.
Three Charged In Storm Lake Animal Cruelty Case

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three people have been charged in a Storm Lake animal cruelty case we first told you about last week. 61-year-old Juana Munoz, 31-year-old Veronica Lopez-Munoz and 25-year-old Mayra Lopez-Munoz were all charged with two counts of animal neglect0 causing injury or death and one count of animal neglect without serious injury.
STORM LAKE, IA
Swimmer’s body recovered from Twin Lakes Tuesday

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa — Authorities on Twin Lakes in Calhoun County have recovered the body of a 25-year-old male who went missing while swimming on Monday afternoon around 5:17. Calhoun County Sheriff Pat Riley said that searchers discovered the body of the man at 11:54 a.m. on Tuesday. The...
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
Drunk, belligerent Grimes man arrested for striking bartenders

A Grimes man was arrested in a Granger tavern early Friday after lashing out at the bartenders when they cut him off from further drinks. Marc Lawrence Hamilton, 51, of 101 N.W. Eighth St., Grimes, was charged with interference with official acts, consumption of alcohol in a public place and disorderly conduct-fighting or violent behavior.
Scranton Woman Arrested For Burglary

A Scranton woman was arrested and charged with burglary from an incident that occurred earlier this month. According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Rose Lehrkamp of Scranton was arrested and charged with a Class B Felony for first degree burglary and a serious misdemeanor for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness from an incident that occurred on July 5th.
SCRANTON, IA
Licensing board warns pharmacy worker convicted of theft and fraud

A pharmacy worker convicted of stealing from a charity and defrauding a real estate investor will be allowed to continue working in the profession, the Iowa Board of Pharmacy has ruled. As a state-authorized pharmacy support worker, Gregory Judas, 63, of Grimes, is allowed to perform nontechnical duties within an Iowa pharmacy, as assigned by […] The post Licensing board warns pharmacy worker convicted of theft and fraud appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
After some delays Iowa sweet corn is finally here

GRIMES, Iowa — For many Iowans it’s not officially summer until sweet corn is on your plate. One of Iowa’s most popular sweet corn stands satisfied cravings with their first sales of the season on Saturday. Kelly Roach plans an annual family dinner and was among the sweet corns fans ready for sales on day […]
GRIMES, IA
5 retire from Algona School District

ALGONA—At the end of the 2021-2022, five employees retired from the Algona Community School District. These employees include Kathy Breiner, Mary Beth Cooper, Bruce Gervais, Kevin Hoover and Vickie Kaiser. These employees have more than 95 years of combined service to the Algona School District.
ALGONA, IA
DMACC Carroll Campus Is Hosting An Event Next Week To Help Individuals Sign Up For Fall Classes

Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus is hosting an event to help individuals sign up for classes this fall. The event is called Rock Enroll and takes place Thursday, July 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Carroll campus. DMACC staff will be available to provide one-on-one support to help students apply to DMACC, register for classes, and answer any questions. Participants who attend the event will have their names entered to win a pair of Beats Headphones and gas cards. Individuals can follow the link included with this story on our website to learn more information.
CARROLL, IA
1,000 dead pigs leads to arrest of Sac County woman

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sac County Sheriff’s officials arrested a woman after receiving a report that over 1,000 dead pigs were discovered between two hog confinement sites. Elana Laber, 33, of rural Early, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the 1st degree...
SAC COUNTY, IA

