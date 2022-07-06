Motorists Are Advised To Use Alternate Routes On 310th Street Outside Of Rinard For A Bridge Replacement

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors convenes Monday after a two-week hiatus caused by the Fourth of July holiday. Proceedings begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 11 in the Carroll County Courthouse. County Sheriff Ken Pingrey opens the agenda with a quarterly report to the supervisors. The board will then open a discussion on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) down payment assistance program, payables, and plats before reviewing a proposed 28E agreement with the Rolling Hills Mental Health Services Region. Supervisors will also set a public hearing date required to move forward with a request from St. Anthony Regional Hospital to use the county’s name to issue tax-exempt bonds for upcoming capital projects. The board closes the meeting with manure management annual updates, committee reports, and a discussion with SEH on planning for the upcoming HVAC upgrade and remodel at the courthouse. The Monday, July 11 meeting is also live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to attend remotely are included below.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO