Bristol, VA

Address changes still causing issues more than a year later

By Calvin Shomaker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Bristol Virginia is reminding residents to post their new addresses on their homes and mailboxes more than a year after about 7,600 city addresses were changed. This week, some Facebook users voiced frustration over the changes in comments on the city’s reminder. Residents complained of delivery delays and...

Report estimates cost to eliminate landfill odors at $15 million

BRISTOL, Va. – Resolving emission and odor issues with the Bristol Virginia landfill is expected to cost at least $15 million, according to preliminary estimates included in a new report. SCS Engineers, the city’s landfill consultants, included cost estimates as part of a comprehensive plan to address landfill issues...
BRISTOL, VA
Your View | An opportunity for Bristol Virginia

I am writing to present the municipal leadership of Bristol, Virginia with an opportunity to take action to correct a problem that the school board created with your blessing. It is apparent that a new elementary school is needed but the location has much to be desired. The proposed driveway...
BRISTOL, VA
Blasting to close Route 93 Monday

State Route 93 at the Sullivan and Washington county line will temporarily close for one hour at noon between Monday, July 11 and Wednesday July 13 as crews perform blasting operations. The temporary closure will be in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway). The closures are...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
New PBS service to feature a familiar face

Julie Newman plans to return to televisions screens in Southwest Virginia – next year. The longtime WCYB-TV anchor has signed on as the vice president and general manager of a new public television station being organized in Abingdon at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace – a building formerly known as “Heartwood.”
City
Bristol, VA
Bristol, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Casino's first customers believe gaming will help Bristol grow

BRISTOL, Va. – There was a buzz in the air at the former Bristol Mall Friday as Virginia’s first casino officially opened its doors to the public, about 90 minutes earlier than expected. Tony Webb of Bristol, Virginia was one of the first people through the doors following...
BRISTOL, VA
3, 2, 1 ... Liftoff: Bristol’s ‘moon shot’ ready to launch

BRISTOL, Va. — When plans for a casino in the old Bristol Mall became public in September 2018, project proponent Jim McGlothlin termed it “Bristol’s moon shot.”. At 2 p.m. today, the Bristol Casino, Future Home of Hard Rock, opens its doors to the public for the first time. It will be the first casino operating in Virginia and a warmup act for what is to come in May 2024 – the $400 million Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol.
BRISTOL, VA
Bristol Casino is officially open for business

BRISTOL, Va. – Rock music blared from oversized speakers on the event stage while a half-dozen leaders of the Virginia General Assembly mingled with officials from Hard Rock International, the Virginia Lottery Board, the city of Bristol Virginia and other well-wishers Friday morning. All assembled in the west parking...
BRISTOL, VA
Universal Fibers participates in United Way initiative to help workers pay for child care

A local business is set to roll out a new program to help its working parents and caregivers cover child care costs. Universal Fibers, a Bristol, Virginia yarn manufacturer, is among several employers in the region participating in the launch of the “Employer-Sponsored Child Care Benefit” pilot program made possible by the United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) and GO Virginia.
BRISTOL, VA
#Google Maps#Standardization#Fedex#Google Earth#Gis
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
BRISTOL, TN
Portion of 6th Street to close Sunday to remove facade of damaged building

A portion of 6th Street in downtown Bristol, Tennessee and the adjacent sidewalk and parking lot will be closed Sunday, July 10, through Tuesday, July 19 while demolition crews remove the façade of building where structural issues were discovered earlier this year. Beginning at sunrise Sunday, 6th Street between...
BRISTOL, TN
Our View | Casino opening marks new day, new start for Bristol

Today is the day we have been waiting for. After enduring decades of seeing its Twin City spring ahead in economic development while Bristol, Virginia’s dreams of a major retail center off Exit 5 literally hit rock, today is the day for Bristol, Virginia to shine. Today is a...
BRISTOL, VA
Experts: Enjoy off peak gas prices while they last

Prices at the pump declined for a third consecutive week, after rising precipitously throughout the spring, but analysts are unsure if those reductions will continue. The national average for unleaded gas was $4.77 on Wednesday, down three cents from Tuesday, nine cents less than both one week and one month ago, according to AAA. The average price was $4.39 across the state of Tennessee and $4.57 in Virginia.
BRISTOL, VA
Cornerstone of Bristol's faith community dead at 90

A giant in the Bristol faith community passed away this week. Rev. Dr. W.A. Johnson, pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia for more than six decades, died Wednesday. “He always put Christ first,” Rev. Jackie Nophlin, pastor at Household Of Faith Community Church in Bristol, Virginia, said....
BRISTOL, VA
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
BRISTOL, VA
Fireman opens Glade Spring restaurant as a tribute to first responders

GLADE SPRING, Va.— A Glade Spring fireman and paramedic has opened a restaurant in the town square as a tribute to the town’s firefighters and other first responders he works with. Kevin Bise has created Tavern 13, a family-friendly eatery that appropriately bears the name of the town’s...
Sullivan County lawyer permanently disbarred in Tennessee

A Sullivan County lawyer has been disbarred and is not eligible to practice law ever again in Tennessee. Jason R. McLellan, whose law office at 158 Cherokee Street in Kingsport, Tennessee, is listed as permanently closed, was disbarred from the practice of law by the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Amburgey family go full steam into racing

COEBURN, Va. - It’s 93 degrees in the pits at Lonesome Pine Raceway. Drivers, crew members and track officials are sweating as they multi-task for another busy Saturday night. As usual, the Amburgey men are going full steam. For nearly a decade, the Amburgey Racing team from Hiltons, Virginia,...
Bennett elected Ballad’s lead independent director, vice chair

Kingsport native and community leader Julie Bennett has been elected by the board of directors of Ballad Health to serve as its lead independent director and vice chair. Bennett replaces David Lester, of Bristol, Virginia, who has served in this role since the creation of Ballad Health nearly five years ago.
BRISTOL, VA
Song of the Mountains makes its radio debut

Stephanie Porter-Nichols | Smyth County News & Messenger. After 17 years, Song of the Mountains will now reach the ears of music lovers through a different form of media. The longtime show recorded monthly in Marion’s Lincoln Theatre will get a second national audience as it made its radio debut Saturday.
MARION, VA

