SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not gold but it’s valuable in terms of streets and roads. The stuff under the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds is likely similar to what’s in the Knife River quarry near Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls. Knife River has offered Minnehaha County $65 million with several contingencies, or steps, for the fairgrounds property. The county commissioners heard the offer on July 5. The offer is preliminary and county officials indicated that it may not be considered in the near future.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO