ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong headed to All-Star Futures Game

By Josh Frydman
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cN0F6_0gX1MJD300
Chicago Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong runs drills during minor league spring training, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Pete Crow Armstrong is headed home for this year’s MLB All-Star Weekend.

The Chicago Cubs No. 3 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, will represent the team at the 2022 All-Star Futures Game July 16 at Dodger Stadium in his hometown of Los Angeles.

“That will be another fun little adventure,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I’ll have my family there, that’s the biggest thing that matters to me. I’ll have buddies flying in for the night, it means a lot.”

The Cubs acquired the 20-year-old outfielder last July from the New York Mets in a trade for Javy Baez. The Mets drafted Crow-Armstrong in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft.

“I’ll give it what I’ve got and hopefully I’ll be able to do something close to what Brennen [Davis] did last year,” Crow-Armstrong said, referring to the Cubs top prospect who hit two home runs and won MVP of the 2021 Futures Game. “It was something I was working for this year, and it was nice to see a checkpoint hit.”

Crow-Armstrong says the next checkpoint is to stay healthy. He missed two weeks in June with a bone bruise on his wrist. He missed most of last season after undergoing right shoulder surgery.

He was promoted from Single-A Myrtle Beach this May after hitting .354 with seven home runs in 38 games. As of Wednesday night, Crow-Armstrong was hitting .253 with two home runs and four triples in 17 games for High-A South Bend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Highland Park shooting suspect was ‘known to law enforcement’

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday was taken into custody Monday evening. WGN Investigates looked into Crimo’s background. Crimo was a prolific poster online where he apparently went by the name “Awake the Rapper.” His videos foretell his alleged violent acts. In one, he appears to dramatize a […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
FanSided

Braves: Why Freddie Freeman’s mistake is a tough pill to swallow

It’s been over a week since Freddie Freeman made his return to Atlanta, and we’re still discussing it. Freeman’s mistake is a lesson for free agents everywhere. Freeman was visibly shaken both on the field and in the clubhouse, so much so that Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw openly questioned whether or not he wanted to switch clubhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge joins Barry Bonds with feat no Yankee has ever done before

The New York Yankees absolutely demolished the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, 16-0. In the win, the Yankees hit six home runs from six different players. One of those players was MVP front runner Aaron Judge. Judge took Pirates reliever Manny Banuelos deep for a grand slam in the eighth inning. It was Judge’s 30th home run of the season, leading the major leagues.
FanSided

Yankees unexpectedly sign productive reliever to minor-league deal

The New York Yankees‘ quest to preserve the pitching staff for the entirety of the 2022 season continues, and general manager Brian Cashman just made a move that might pay off come October. On Wednesday, the Bombers signed former Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves reliever Richard Rodriguez to a...
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Futures Game#The Chicago Cubs#Mlb Pipeline#The New York Mets#Mvp
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Bears Issue Statement on Proposal to Build Dome Over Soldier Field

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot is committed to keeping the Bears at Soldier Field along the city’s lakefront. Lightfoot discussed a string of potential upgrades to the nearly 100-year-old stadium on Thursday, that included adding a dome to the historic venue. Adding a dome to Soldier Field would require contributions from the city’s taxpayers, which could bring an estimated cost between $400 million to $1.5 billion, according to Crain’s Chicago Business.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Altuve extended his hitting streak to five games on Tuesday, but the Astros appear to be giving him a breather a day later. Mauricio Dubon is filling the void on second base and in the leadoff spot.
HOUSTON, TX
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Designate Former Cleveland Reliever for Assignment

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
ClutchPoints

Willson Contreras, Cubs reach significant arbitration agreement

Chicago Cubs star catcher Willson Contreras is off to a red-hot start at the plate in the 2022 MLB season. An unrestricted free agent in 2023, Contreras was arbitration-eligible this season, though he and the Cubs avoided that occurrence with Thursday’s agreement. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers has the details.
WGN News

WGN News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy