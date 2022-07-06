Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong headed to All-Star Futures Game

Chicago Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong runs drills during minor league spring training, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Pete Crow Armstrong is headed home for this year’s MLB All-Star Weekend.

The Chicago Cubs No. 3 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, will represent the team at the 2022 All-Star Futures Game July 16 at Dodger Stadium in his hometown of Los Angeles.

“That will be another fun little adventure,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I’ll have my family there, that’s the biggest thing that matters to me. I’ll have buddies flying in for the night, it means a lot.”

The Cubs acquired the 20-year-old outfielder last July from the New York Mets in a trade for Javy Baez. The Mets drafted Crow-Armstrong in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft.

“I’ll give it what I’ve got and hopefully I’ll be able to do something close to what Brennen [Davis] did last year,” Crow-Armstrong said, referring to the Cubs top prospect who hit two home runs and won MVP of the 2021 Futures Game. “It was something I was working for this year, and it was nice to see a checkpoint hit.”

Crow-Armstrong says the next checkpoint is to stay healthy. He missed two weeks in June with a bone bruise on his wrist. He missed most of last season after undergoing right shoulder surgery.

He was promoted from Single-A Myrtle Beach this May after hitting .354 with seven home runs in 38 games. As of Wednesday night, Crow-Armstrong was hitting .253 with two home runs and four triples in 17 games for High-A South Bend.