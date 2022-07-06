ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Health officials: Monkeypox likely spreading in King County

By Associated Press
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bw9e_0gX1M5w800

SEATTLE (AP) — The monkeypox virus continues to circulate in Washington state’s most populous county, which includes Seattle, and is now likely spreading between residents, local health officials said Wednesday.

Public health leaders have identified nine King County infections since the first case was found in Washington state and confirmed in a King County man in late May, The Seattle Times reported.

Because recent cases of monkeypox have been identified in King County residents who did not travel during the time they would have been exposed, local transmission is likely, King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said in a statement.

“In the current outbreak, people have presented with skin lesions that may resemble common sexually transmitted infection such as herpes or syphilis,” Duchin said.

Public Health — Seattle & King County is urging anyone with a new rash to visit a health care provider for an assessment, noting that people should also be aware the rate of syphilis is rising in King County and nationally.

Most monkeypox patients experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. Many develop a painful rash, officials said.

Unlike the coronavirus, monkeypox does not spread through the air over longer distances, among other differences. Monkeypox is primarily spread through large droplets or the exchange of bodily fluids.

Most patients recover in two to four weeks, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County, but the disease can be serious for children or those who are immunocompromised, have a history of eczema or who are pregnant.

Federal officials last week said they are expanding the group of people recommended to get vaccinated, providing more monkeypox vaccines, working to expand testing, and taking other steps to try to get ahead of the outbreak.

In King County, health officials are expecting about 500 vaccine doses from the state Department of Health. To date, most cases in the U.S. and Europe have occurred in men who have sex with men, but anyone can be affected and sex between people of different sexes can also accelerate the spread, officials said.

More information about the virus and its risk factors are available at Public Health — Seattle & King County’s news website.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Report: Quake-triggered tsunami would hit Seattle in minute

SEATTLE (AP) — A study published by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources this week shows a tsunami triggered by a major earthquake beneath Puget Sound would arrive at Seattle shores sooner and reach farther inland than previously thought. Models showed a tsunami following a magnitude 7.5 quake would inundate Seattle’s shoreline under more than 20 feet (6.1 meters)...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Tacoma woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $600,000

SEATTLE (AP) — A 40-year-old Tacoma woman has pleaded guilty to wire fraud involving a scheme to defraud friends and acquaintances out of more than $600,000. Sabrina Taylor admitted to lying about her health, employment status, and education to steal money from people who had offered to help her, said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on October 7.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy