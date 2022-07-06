ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jeff Piecoro, former Cincinnati Reds analyst, named sports director at Lexington's WTVQ-TV

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450mqf_0gX1LzsQ00

Jeff Piecoro, who covered the Cincinnati Reds for Fox Sports Ohio - rebranded last year as Bally Sports Ohio - for 22 seasons, is the new sports director at WTVQ-TV, ABC36News in Lexington, according to a tweet Wednesday from the station's news director, Miranda Combs.

Combs added that Piecoro, a former University of Kentucky Wildcats football player who is expected to continue to work as a color analyst on the UK football radio network, will be on the air starting next week:

From Piecoro via Twitter:

Piecoro, Doug Flynn and Danny Graves were informed ahead of the 2021 season that they would not be part of the Reds' TV or radio broadcast teams.

"It was a little bit of a shock," Piecoro said last February, per The Enquirer's Bobby Nightengale . "I mean they don’t owe me anything. I’ve been there for 23 years and I thought I had a great rapport with the people that I work with, the players, the coaches, the managers and the front office people, but they make changes. They decided they wanted to get a little younger and it’s just the way it goes."

Piecoro's TV career started at WTVQ.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jeff Piecoro, former Cincinnati Reds analyst, named sports director at Lexington's WTVQ-TV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Vanderbilt flips 4-star cornerback Martel Hight from Louisville

A few weekends back, Vanderbilt covertly hosted then-Louisville 4-star cornerback commit Martel Hight on an official visit. The Commodores have gone full Pancake Pantry mode, flipping Hight from the Cardinals while adding a new highest-ranked recruit for their 2023 class. Hight announced his decision Thursday via Twitter — he was considered a very strong Vanderbilt lean since decommitting from Louisville on June 19.
On3.com

Mark Stoops responds to the narrative that Kentucky doesn't support athletes with NIL

The NIL space is one that people are still ensure how to tackle a year in to the legislation. The NCAA has legalized so many things compared to how it used to be. It has left people in a place where they want to be cautious about how they go about handling it. One school that had come across more cautious than others was Kentucky. People had started to question where UK honestly fell on the issue in recent weeks. Wildcat head football coach Mark Stoops said that regardless of what others think, everything they do in Lexington is in support of their players.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
On3.com

Daimion Collins opens up on Kentucky's team chemistry heading into next season

The shift in personnel on a college team can vary from offseason to offseason. For Kentucky basketball, it’s a drastic one every time with plenty of new faces replacing the old. The Wildcats lost eight players this offseason to either the NBA Draft, transfer portal or graduation. Three freshman and Illinois State tranfer Antonio Reeves are left to fill the void of their production. Even with all the changes from this spring, Wildcat forward Daimion Collins says this team’s chemistry is already in the works.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Graves
Person
Doug Flynn
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy