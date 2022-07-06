ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

Louisville beer thieves still at large

By Carol McKinley
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

Dude, where's my beer?The Louisville police are on the lookout for seven young men who walked into the Safeway store at 910 W. Cherry St. on July 4, loaded two shopping carts full of beer and made a clean getaway in a waiting minivan without paying for the booze.At 4:20 p.m. Monday, police say the group stole 11 cases of alcohol and rolled out with barely anyone noticing.One of the thieves was wearing an Ohio State T-shirt and had frizzy strawberry-colored hair. Most of them wore baseball caps — one wore his cap backward — and all were wearing shorts. The comments underneath the announcement on the Louisville Police Department's Facebook page range from anger at the suspects' brazen behavior to hilarity."For a minute I thought it was the cast of Stranger Things," wrote one commenter."Punks! I hope they are caught soon," wrote another. Louisville police said they have notified the Boulder Valley School District about the incident. Safeway did not respond to a request for comment.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477.

