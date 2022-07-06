Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 20:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in north central Montana * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 857 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Fort Belknap to 6 miles northeast of Zortman to 18 miles west of Fourchette, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Hays and Lodge Pole. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

BLAINE COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO