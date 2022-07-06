ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Chesterfield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Richland, Southern Lancaster by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for...

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Moore, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 20:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; Moore; Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Moore, northeastern Montgomery and southern Randolph Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Seagrove, or 7 miles southwest of North Carolina Zoo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Asheboro, Troy, North Carolina Zoo, Biscoe, Seagrove, Star, Steeds and Ulah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Lexington, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Aiken; Lexington; Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lexington County in central South Carolina Northeastern Aiken County in central South Carolina Northwestern Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 548 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Aiken State Park, or 18 miles south of Red Bank, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Swansea, Wagener, Pelion, Perry, Perry Airport, Thor and Lexington County Airport At Pelion. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

