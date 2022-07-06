ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anson County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Stanly by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 18:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Moore, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 20:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; Moore; Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Moore, northeastern Montgomery and southern Randolph Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Seagrove, or 7 miles southwest of North Carolina Zoo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Asheboro, Troy, North Carolina Zoo, Biscoe, Seagrove, Star, Steeds and Ulah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Chatham, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Alamance County in central North Carolina Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina Northwestern Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Randleman, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include High Point, Asheboro, Randleman, North Carolina Zoo, Siler City, Seagrove, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Ramseur and Franklinville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

