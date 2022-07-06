ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Man arrested on charges of sexual assault

By James Munoz
 2 days ago
Terry Henderson

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, July 1 2022, around 2 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested 35-year-old Terry Ramond Henderson from a house in the 400 block of N. Pumphrey St. in Edna. Henderson was wanted on an outstanding Victoria County warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault.

The Victoria Police Department led the investigation involving Henderson and the victim. Authorities are also working with the Edna Police Department on the case.

Victoria County jail records show Henderson also facing five misdemeanor charges. He’s being held in lieu of a $200,000 bond.

Anyone with information can contact Victoria Police Department Detective H. Watkins at 361-485-3747 or hwatkins@victoriatx.gov or Edna Police Department Detective S. Cavazos at 361-782-6522 scavazos@cityofedna.com.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.

