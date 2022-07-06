ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 13:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 04:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CHEYENNE COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 00:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greeley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREELEY COUNTY At 1137 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Horace, or 8 miles southwest of Tribune, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Greeley County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Cheyenne, Denver, Douglas, El Paso, Elbert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Cheyenne; Denver; Douglas; El Paso; Elbert; Kit Carson; Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Phillips; Sedgwick; Teller; Washington; Weld; Yuma SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 444 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CO . COLORADO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARAPAHOE CHEYENNE DENVER DOUGLAS ELBERT EL PASO KIT CARSON LINCOLN LOGAN MORGAN PHILLIPS SEDGWICK TELLER WASHINGTON WELD YUMA
DENVER, CO

