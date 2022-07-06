ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns Officially Announce Trade

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43GfXe_0gX1La3V00

The Phoenix Suns have officially announced their trade with the Atlanta Hawks. The Suns lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks, while the Hawks lost in the first-round to the Miami Heat.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns officially announced their trad e with the Atlanta Hawks that landed them Jock Landale.

The deal was about as small as a trade can be, because the Suns only gave up "cash considerations."

The 26-year-old averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for the San Antonio Spurs last season.

The Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks, while the Hawks lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat.

In 2021, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals, while the Hawks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 28

AP_001917.58a290cf1e4449c1937d42b3519398f8.1706
1d ago

Come on man! Stop interrupting my day with these scrubs I need set my news feed alerts based on their overall 2k ratings. Lol nothing below 80 overall

Reply(2)
21
DW_@1
1d ago

hope Phoenix Sun's made the right decision maybe 🤔 They will make to the championship game 🎮 Hopefully But am not gonna bite my tongue Cuz am not a Phoenix Sun's fan but l wish them the best.

Reply(2)
4
A Johnson
1d ago

Exactly what they need,he should be able to lead them to the championship lol 🤣.

Reply(2)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Miami, AZ
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins reveals exact moment he realized he could actually rebound

Andrew Wiggins was the beneficiary of fleeting NBA Finals MVP buzz mostly for his stellar individual defense on Jayson Tatum and ability to make the Boston Celtics pay for loading extra defenders toward Stephen Curry. But his career-altering performance en route to the Golden State Warriors’ fourth championship in eight seasons should be remembered most for the incredible improvement Wiggins made in another facet of the game entirely—one he now can’t believe failed to come sooner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jock Landale
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

Otto Porter Jr. reveals why he chose Raptors’ offer over Warriors

The Toronto Raptors managed to sign free-agent winger Otto Porter in the early part of NBA free agency. Porter is set to join the Raptors on a two-year, $12.4 million deal following his successful season with the Golden State Warriors, during which he won the NBA Finals. While a return to Golden State was surely a tempting option, Porter Jr. revealed what led him to sign with the Raptors, via Eric Koreen of The Athletic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

The Jazz Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Donovan Mitchell

Despite trading away Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale last week, the Utah Jazz don't plan on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Jazz aren't exploring the market to see what they can get for Mitchell. "After the Gobert trade, there was a belief that Mitchell...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Punishment Offer

Deshaun Watson's three-day hearing ended last week, and Judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to rule on any discipline after the NFL and NFL Players Association submit post-hearing briefs. However, both sides could still reach an agreement beforehand. On ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill and Max, via Cleveland.com, Dan Graziano said there...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Miami Heat#Nba Finals#Phoenix Suns Officially#The Phoenix Suns#The Atlanta Hawks#The Dallas Mavericks#The San Antonio Spurs#The Boston Celtics#Espn#Nets
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

76ers appear to pull disrespectful move on Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers are Febrezing their team of the last remaining traces of Ben Simmons. New 76ers forward Danuel House shared a post to his Instagram Story this week revealing that he will be wearing the No. 25 jersey for the team next season. Of course, that is also the number Simmons wore throughout his career in Philadelphia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
fadeawayworld.net

"Los Angeles Lakers Now Have Bryant, O'Neal, And Pippen", NBA Fan Jokes That LeBron James Should Be Happy About The Squad For The Next Season

The storyline for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season was that LeBron James didn't have a lot of help. They had assembled an aging squad and that combined with Anthony Davis missing significant time to go with Russell Westbrook not being a good fit meant the team was a disaster. They even missed the play-in tournament and this was despite LeBron averaging over 30 points per game.
Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors' Free Agent Signing

Having lost Otto Porter Jr. to the Toronto Raptors, and Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Golden State Warriors had some vacancies to fill in the rotation. While it will be tough to replicate exactly what Porter and Payton provided, the team made a solid move to acquire Donte DiVincenzo, signing the guard to a two-year / $9.3M contract.
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy