Sacramento Kings Officially Announce Trade For Kevin Huerter
The Sacramento Kings have officially announced their trade with the Atlanta Hawks that landed them Kevin Huerter.
The talented guard spent the first four seasons of his career with the Hawks, and helped them make the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.
He is 23-years-old, and was the 19th overall pick out of Maryland in 2019.
The Kings sent the Hawks a first-round pick, Justin Holiday and Maurice Harkless.
Overall, the deal appears as if it was good for both sides.
Clearly, Huerter is the most valuable player in the trade, so the Kings could be a lot better next season adding him to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Last season, he averaged 12.4 points per game on 38.9% shooting from the three-point range.
