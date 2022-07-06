ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Woman suspected in fatal hit-and-run near Calallen High School turns herself in

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 2 days ago

A 21-year-old woman turned herself in to police following a fatal hit-and-run accident near Calallen High School in June.

Corpus Christi police obtained a warrant for Chelsea Gonzalez, 21, on June 28, nearly a week after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle at the 13900 block of Northwest Boulevard.

Around 6:30 a.m. on June 21, police responded to the accident where they found a man who appeared to have been in a wheelchair had been struck by a vehicle. The driver did not remain at the scene, according to police.

The man was identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office as 42-year-old David Yates.

Several hours later, police detectives identified and questioned a woman who was driving the vehicle believed to have struck the man.

Gonzalez turned herself in to the San Patricio County Sheriff's office on June 30. She has since been released on a $50,000 bond.

Erik
2d ago

We saw his body that day, very sad. I’m sorry young one but the city needs to make an example so all can see what happens when you treat a human life like that.

Colleen McCarthy
2d ago

Just wanna know how you run over a person especially in a wheelchair and then drive off explain that

