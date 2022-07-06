ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk Advance to Wimbledon Doubles Semifinals

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0soXLt_0gX1LPIO00

The former UVA tennis star is one match away from reaching the doubles finals at Wimbledon

View the original article to see embedded media.

Entering Wimbledon, Danielle Collins was the No. 8 women's singles tennis player in the world and the No. 7 seed in the Ladies' Singles field at Wimbledon. After taking the first set of her first round match against Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic), Collins lost the second and third sets as her singles run at Wimbledon ended in an early exit.

Her time at the world's oldest tennis tournament was not over, however, as Collins and American teammate Desirae Krawczyk could still pursue a path to a Wimbledon championship through the Ladies' Doubles tournament. Collins and Krawczyk dominated their first three matches in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals where they met the No. 11-seed pairing of Alicja Rosolska (Poland) and Erin Routliffe (New Zealand) on Wednesday.

Collins and Krawczyk won the first set convincingly 6-1, before losing the second set in a hard-fought tiebreaker 7-6 (7-4). Unfazed by dropping a set for the first time in the entire tournament, Collins and Krawczyk bounced back to win the third set 6-3 to clinch the match.

The victory sends Collins to the doubles semifinals at Wimbledon for the first time in her career. On Friday, Collins and Krawczyk will take aim at the No. 1 seed in the women's doubles field, featuring Belgium's Elise Mertens and China's Shuai Zhang. The winner will advance to Sunday's championship match.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Northwestern Outfielder Ethan O'Donnell Transfers to Virginia Baseball

Virginia Swim & Dive Adds Three Quality Transfers

Recapping a Great Recruiting Weekend for UVA's Football and Basketball Programs

Virginia's Kyle Teel Makes USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Brooklyn Borum | UVA Volleyball

WATCH: Blake Buchanan Shows Off in UVA Commitment Mixtape

2024 Forward Breona Hurd Commits to UVA Women's Basketball

Virginia Basketball Lands First 2023 Commitment from Blake Buchanan

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
TENNIS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie vs Novak Djokovic start time: Wimbledon semi-final schedule and how to watch online and on TV

Cameron Norrie faces the “toughest task in tennis” as he takes on six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals today. Norrie became just the fourth British man to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon in the open era as he battled to defeat David Goffin in a five-set thriller. LIVE! Follow all the Day 12 action, including Djokovic vs Norrie with our live blogThe British No 1 is on an incredible run and is through to his first semi-final of his career, but faces the daunting mission of ending Djokovic’s 26-match win streak at the All England Club. Djokovic...
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Kyrgios sends message to Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from Wimbledon, and the Australian player sent a message to the Spaniard Thursday following the injury news. Nadal and Kyrgios were set to play in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday until Rafa withdrew due to his abdominal injury. Kyrgios advances to the finals thanks to the walkover and shared a positive note to Rafa via Instagram.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Desirae Krawczyk Advance#Czech#American
The Spun

Look: Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Reacts To His Crushing Loss Today

Taylor Fritz nearly pulled off the biggest win of his tennis career this Wednesday at Wimbledon. However, he ultimately lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal. Fritz quickly proved that he's worthy of being on the same court with a legend like Nadal, winning the opening set 6-3. He also won the third set by the same score.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Belgium
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Strong Warning

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy made his opinion on the new LIV Golf series known early and often. During a recent interview, the 33-year-old Irishman made it clear that he doesn't want any LIV golfers crawling back to the PGA Tour they left behind. "I think at this stage, if...
GOLF
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Jamaica live stream: Watch Concacaf W Championship online, TV start time for U.S. women's soccer

The United States women's national team will square off against Jamaica in Matchday 2 of the Concacaf W Championship. The USWNT are coming off of a 3-0 win against Haiti and Jamaica defeated Mexico 1-0 to open the tournament as both teams sit atop Group A standings. A win for either side will put them in prime position to win the group with one game remaining.
UEFA
Golf Digest

Scorecard rules issue causes former Ryder Cup captain to be disqualified at Scottish Open

Even golf’s most veteran players get tripped up by the Rules of Golf from time to time. On Friday after finishing up his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Thomas Bjorn a 15-time DP World Tour winner and former European Ryder Cup captain, was disqualified from the tournament for signing an incorrect scorecard.
NBC Sports

Watch Steph make young fan's day in wholesome golf moment

It's not even basketball season, but Steph Curry still is out here making memories for fans. Preparing for the celebrity American Century Championship this weekend, Curry played a practice round Wednesday at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. After finishing up a hole, Curry walked over to a group of fans and...
NBA
Golf.com

Brutal course setup leaves players frustrated at Genesis Scottish Open

GULLANE, Scotland — It is officially WInd Golf Season on the PGA Tour, here in Scotland, where everyone wants some of it. They just differ on how much of it they actually want. The amount of wind took center stage during the conclusion of Thursday’s first round at the...
GOLF
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy