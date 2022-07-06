Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk Advance to Wimbledon Doubles Semifinals

The former UVA tennis star is one match away from reaching the doubles finals at Wimbledon

View the original article to see embedded media.

Entering Wimbledon, Danielle Collins was the No. 8 women's singles tennis player in the world and the No. 7 seed in the Ladies' Singles field at Wimbledon. After taking the first set of her first round match against Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic), Collins lost the second and third sets as her singles run at Wimbledon ended in an early exit.

Her time at the world's oldest tennis tournament was not over, however, as Collins and American teammate Desirae Krawczyk could still pursue a path to a Wimbledon championship through the Ladies' Doubles tournament. Collins and Krawczyk dominated their first three matches in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals where they met the No. 11-seed pairing of Alicja Rosolska (Poland) and Erin Routliffe (New Zealand) on Wednesday.

Collins and Krawczyk won the first set convincingly 6-1, before losing the second set in a hard-fought tiebreaker 7-6 (7-4). Unfazed by dropping a set for the first time in the entire tournament, Collins and Krawczyk bounced back to win the third set 6-3 to clinch the match.

The victory sends Collins to the doubles semifinals at Wimbledon for the first time in her career. On Friday, Collins and Krawczyk will take aim at the No. 1 seed in the women's doubles field, featuring Belgium's Elise Mertens and China's Shuai Zhang. The winner will advance to Sunday's championship match.

