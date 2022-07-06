ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bomb threat cleared at San Joaquin Delta College's Stockton campus

By Record Staff
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 2 days ago

Nothing dangerous was found during a search for a bomb at San Joaquin Delta College on Wednesday.

Officers "found a package that resembled the vague description" of the package referenced in the phone call on a roadway, but it did not contain anything harmful, Delta College police spokesman Jim Bock said.

Sometime before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Delta College police received a call from the Stockton Police Department that a bomb had reportedly been placed on the Stockton campus, according to Alex Breitler, a Delta spokesman.

The threat was made in a phone call to the Stockton police, during which an anonymous caller claimed an explosive package had been left on the second floor of a campus building.

Stockton and Delta College police first searched the second floors of the college's buildings while evacuating the few students on campus, according to Bock.

A small number of students were on campus for summer school, but by about 4:30 p.m. every building had been searched, including basements, officials said.

The President's Office at Delta College will determine whether students can return to campus today, Bock said.

This is a developing story. Check back on recordnet.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Bomb threat cleared at San Joaquin Delta College's Stockton campus

CBS Sacramento

Bomb Threat At San Joaquin Delta College Proved Unfounded

STOCKTON (CBS13) — San Joaquin Delta College said the bomb threat emergency that left the Stockton campus evacuated on Wednesday has ended. Delta College said district police received a call at around 3 p.m. from the Stockton Police Department who received a report that a bomb had been placed on campus. A thorough search of the campus was underway but nothing was found. Despite the emergency ending, the college said police are still investigating the threat.
