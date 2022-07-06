ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham sell Steven Bergwijn to Ajax in a £28m deal after the winger completes a medical... as the Dutch club offer to waive some of the fee Spurs owe for Davinson Sanchez as part of the negotiations

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Tottenham have sold Steven Bergwijn to Ajax in a £28million deal, with the Dutchman becoming the club's first major departure of the summer.

Bergwijn, 24, completed a medical in Amsterdam on Wednesday and will wear the number seven shirt for the reigning Eredivisie champions.

Ajax offered to waive some of the fee owed by Tottenham on their Davinson Sanchez transfer as part of the negotiations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GmFuf_0gX1LHTo00
Tottenham have sold Steven Bergwijn to Ajax for £28million after he completed a medical

The Colombian defender swapped the Johan Cruyff Arena for north London in a £42million deal in 2017.

For Bergwijn, it brings to an end his two-and-a-half-year stay at Spurs following his move from PSV in January 2020.

He scored on his debut in a victory against Manchester City, but never nailed down a regular starting spot at the club.

The winger started only four Premier League matches last season - three of which came under former boss Nuno Espirito Santo in August - and all three of his league goals came as a substitute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43R6pb_0gX1LHTo00
The Dutchman is keenly aware that he needs regular game with the World Cup on the horizon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMkMk_0gX1LHTo00
Ajax offered to waive some of what Spurs owe for Davinson Sanchez as part of negotiations

Antonio Conte has been recruiting in earnest this summer - splashing out £75million on Yves Bissouma and Richarlison as well as bringing in free agents Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster - so it was only a matter of time before players started heading for the exit.

Bergwijn's heart has always been set on a move to Ajax, having been born in Amsterdam before starting out in the club's youth system.

With the World Cup on the horizon, he is keenly aware that he needs regular game time in the next few months to stay in the mind of Holland boss Louis van Gaal.

Comments / 0

Related
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed

Manchester United are now willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club this summer for a certain amount of money, as per a latest report. United's Portuguese talisman is seeking pastures new after enduring a disastrous, trophyless season with the Red Devils, in which the 20-time English league champions finished sixth in the Premier League, thereby getting relegated to Europa League football.
Daily Mail

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko labels Yuki Tsunoda as a 'problem child' and confirms they've hired a psychologist to work with AlphaTauri driver... as he says the fiery Japanese star needs to 'keep his emotions in check'

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has revealed that the team have hired a psychologist to work with AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, who he has labelled a 'problem child'. The 22-year-old, who drives for Red Bull's sister team, has endured his ups and downs since arriving in Formula One but has become somewhat of a fan favourite for his expletive-laden outbursts on the team radio during races and candid comments about the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'I am BACK!': Paul Pogba finally confirms his return to Juventus... as the Frenchman arrives in Turin to join the Serie A side on a free transfer for the second time after leaving Manchester United

Paul Pogba has arrived back in Italy as he prepares to complete his return to Juventus. The Serie A giants have released a video on their official Twitter account of the midfielder stepping off a plane ahead of his free transfer from Manchester United. Pogba was smiling broadly as he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johan Cruyff
Person
Steven Bergwijn
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Louis Van Gaal
Yardbarker

Juventus and Milan to battle for teenage striker

Even though bolstering the club’s senior squad remains the main priority for the management, Juventus are also tracking a host of youngsters. According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus are keeping tabs on Vicenza teenager Tommaso Mancini. The 17-year-old is a youth product of Vicenza who mainly plays with the...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ajax#Tottenham#Dutch#Spurs#Eredivisie#Colombian
Daily Mail

'He was brave, he was talented, he wasn't scared of anybody': Arsene Wenger heaps praise on Jack Wilshere following his retirement... but says the ex-Arsenal star has 'made the right decision' in hanging up his boots at age of 30

Arsene Wenger has heaped praise on Jack Wilshere, after the former Arsenal midfielder announced his retirement from football on Friday. 30-year-old Wilshere called time on his career after Danish Supaliga side AGF decided not to renew his contract for the new season earlier this week. Wilshere made his debut for...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Luis Sinisterra on the wing and an American pairing in midfield - how Leeds could line up next season as Jesse Marsch replaces key players with SIX summer signings after splashing out £85m so far

When Luis Sinisterra signed for Leeds earlier this week, he became the sixth signing for Jesse Marsch's side this summer. After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, the American manager has set about transforming his side as they look for a more comfortable finish to the 2022/23 Premier League. They may...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'looking to muscle in on ex-Ajax striker Brian Brobbey' after Erik ten Hag calls the RB Leipzig man - who he managed - in a bid to derail his return to the Dutch champions

Manchester United are seeking to torpedo Ajax's attempt at re-signing former player Brian Brobbey. Manager Erik ten Hag called the 20-year-old, who is at RB Leipzig but desperate to leave, in an attempt to convince him to come to Old Trafford instead of going back to Amsterdam, according to The Times.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Angel Di Maria signs shirts for jubilant Juventus fans as he arrives for medical ahead of move to Serie A giants... with Argentine set to join on free transfer after seven years at PSG

Juventus fans have turned out in their numbers to welcome Angel Di Maria ahead of his imminent move to the club. The 34-year-old landed in the Italian city on Thursday evening ahead of undergoing a medical on Friday. And his arrival was met with much fanfare, with Di Maria signing...
UEFA
Daily Mail

AHEAD OF THE GAME: EFL fury over BBC's £20m Champions League TV deal.... while new Derby County owner David Clowes must cut the club's wage bill by at least 33 per cent

The BBC have angered the EFL by shelling out millions to buy Champions League highlights from 2024 after refusing to make a serious bid for their highlights package last season on the grounds it was too expensive. The three-year deal announced by UEFA last week will cost the BBC about...
UEFA
Yardbarker

European giant agrees personal terms with Juventus star

Bayern Munich is working hard to beat Chelsea to the signature of Juventus star, Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutchman wants out of the Allianz Stadium, and he has refused to extend his current deal with the Bianconeri. This has forced them to consider his sale, and the battle is between...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Vincent Kompany's former Manchester City team-mate Craig Bellamy confirmed as Burnley's new assistant manager

Burnley have confirmed the appointment of former Blackburn, Manchester City and Wales striker Craig Bellamy as assistant manager. The 42-year-old will work under new Clarets boss Vincent Kompany, his former City team-mate, at Rovers' east Lancashire rivals. Bellamy, who also had spells with Liverpool and Newcastle, was previously on Kompany's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy tests positive for Covid ahead of Euro 2022 clash with Norway - as Arsenal star leaves the team’s Euro 2022 camp to recover

England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has left their European Championship camp after testing positive for COVID-19. The FA have confirmed that the Arsenal centre-back left the group on Friday but will return to camp 'as soon as possible' as they continue their Euro 2022 campaign. The 23-year-old was an unused sub...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Serie A transfer news: Bayern Munich in talks for de Ligt, PSG eye Skriniar; updates on Bremer, De Ketelaere

Clubs are constantly working on improve their squad, hoping to create a competitive roster before the end of the summer. Some will do a better job than others, but the beauty of the summer window is that it gives every fan a sliver of hope that their beloved team can make the proper upgrades to succeed next season. With that in mind, let's put the magnifying glass on the world of Serie A transfers and break down the most important deals involving Italian clubs.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

472K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy