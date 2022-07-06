ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Authorities find body of missing Lake Travis swimmer

By Rebecca Johnson, Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
After searching for multiple days, the Travis County sheriff’s office announced Wednesday that they recovered the body of a swimmer who was last seen alive in Lake Travis on the July 4 holiday.

Early Wednesday, lake patrol deputies found the body of a man matching the description of the person reported missing. Officials said they won’t publicly release the identity of the swimmer, “out of respect for the family involved, and because this is not a criminal incident.”

The man was one of two swimmers who had been reported missing Monday at Lake Travis, which local officials warned was dangerous because previously submerged hazards were now exposed by lower water levels caused by drought conditions.

The second swimmer had been missing for about 10 minutes before Lake Travis Fire Rescue and Austin-Travis County EMS were sent to an area near 6300 Bob Wentz Park Road shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, officials said.

Rescue crews were unable to find the swimmer after nearly an hour, and EMS officials said the incident was being considered a recovery operation. The Travis County sheriff's office continued the search Tuesday and Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Central Texas over the holiday weekend, an Austin man died Monday after drowning on the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels.

