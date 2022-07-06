ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are the Lyrics to Drake's 'Jimmy Cooks' Feat. 21 Savage

By Rania Aniftos
Upon the release of Drake‘s seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, the rapper’s 21 Savage collaboration “Jimmy Cooks” blasted to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated July 2, 2022).

The track (seemingly an ode to the character of Jimmy Brooks that Drake portrayed on the CTV drama Degrassi: The Next Generation) marked his 11th Hot 100 No. 1 and 21 Savage’s second.

If you need a guide to follow along with Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage, find the lyrics below:

Just awaken shaken once again, so you know it’s on

Just awaken shaken once again, ho, you know it’s on

Just awaken shaken once again, so you know it’s on

Just awaken shaken once again, ho, you know it’s on

Yeah, life

Life is the only thing we need

They need me to go, but I don’t wanna leave

Rest in peace to Lil’ Keed

F— a pigeonhole, I’m a night owl, this a different mode

I might have to make her paint a six on her pinky toe

Heard you with a shooting guard, just let a n—a know

I would have you courtside, not the middle row

All good, love, in a minute, though

I can’t stress about no bi— ’cause I’m a timid soul

Plus I’m cookin’ up ambition on a kitchen stove

Pot start to bubble, see the suds, that sh– good to go

H–s say I’m suave, but I can’t get RICO’d

Bro think he John Wayne, I bought him yellow stones

Love the way they hang, babe, f— the silicone

Everybody fake now, you could crack the code

Bust down everything, set in rose gold

Dread talkin’ to you n—as like I’m J. Cole

I can tell her head good before I even know

Bi—, don’t tell me that you model if you ain’t been in Vogue

Gotta throw a party for my day ones

They ain’t in the studio, but they’ll lay somethin’

Rest in peace to Drama King, we was straight stuntin’

You don’t like the way I talk? N—a, say somethin’

Gotta throw a party for my day ones

Pull up and you know it’s us, the bass jumpin’

You don’t like the way I talk? Then say somethin’

Get out my face, n—a

Gotta throw a party for my day ones

They ain’t in the studio, but they’ll lay somethin’

Rest in peace to Drama King, we was straight stuntin’

If I let my n—a 21 tell it, you a pussy

Spin a block twice like it ain’t nowhere to park (21)

Smack the backside of his head like he Bart (pussy)

OVO 4L, we come out when it get dark (21, 21)

Big stepper, he came in a Rolls, but he left in a stretcher (21)

Let my brother drive while I shoot, team effort (21)

Askin’ all these questions, bi—, you must think you Nadeska

The chopper like to feel on all the opps, it’s a molester (21)

I be with my gun like Rozay be with lemon pepper

She wanna hear some Afrobeats ’cause she just popped a Tesla

All that workin’ out, that n—a must think he a wrestler

But this ain’t UFC, this chopper came with a compressor (21)

This chopper came with a compressor (pussy)

This chopper came with a (pussy)

This Glock .45 came with a switch (21)

If I was Will Smith, I would’ve slapped him with a stick

Put your hands in the air, it’s a stick-up (21)

Spin the same hood where I get my dick sucked (facts)

If you standin’ on business, put your blick up (21, 21)

Come around actin’ scary, get your sh– took (21)

Fell in love with feelin’ dizzy, so I spizzin (21)

I got mad love for the boy, yeah, that’s my twizzin (21)

If them n—as keep on dissin’, slide agaizzin (21)

We the reason why the opps ain’t got no frizziends (21)

Last n—a played with me got turned duppy

I ain’t even roll him in the ‘Wood ’cause he musty

You ask how she doin’, I just tell her come and f— me

Shot his ass twenty times, damn, this n—a lucky (damn, that n—a lucky)

Gotta throw a party for my day ones

They ain’t in the studio, but they’ll lay somethin’

Rest in peace to Drama King, we was straight stuntin’

You don’t like the way I talk, n—a, say somethin’

Say somethin’, say somethin’, say somethin’, say somethin’, say somethin’

You don’t like the way I talk, n—a

Say somethin’, say somethin’, say somethin’, say somethin’, say somethin’

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Aubrey Drake Graham, Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, A. Hernandez, Brytavious LaKeith Chambers, Tim Gomringer, Kevin Gomringer, D. Ford, W. Morris, A. Goodman, H. Ray, IBN Young

