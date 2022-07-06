Dallas police looking for two suspects in convenience store shooting

Your Wednesday Afternoon Headlines, July 6th, 2022 03:17

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police need the public's assistance identifying two suspects in a shooting that occurred in a convenience store.

The shooting took place on June 30 at about 12:06 p.m. at 3444 E. Illinois Avenue.

Two suspects were involved in an argument, when they shot at each other, injuring an innocent bystander.

One suspect left the store on foot and the other suspect left the store in a gold SUV.

The Dallas Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Detective Orlandus Bronner, #10298 of the Assaults Unit at 214-862-3631 or by email at orlandus.bronner@dallascityhall.com and to reference case number 117522-2022.