Dallas, TX

Dallas police looking for two suspects in convenience store shooting

By Julia Falcon
 2 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police need the public's assistance identifying two suspects in a shooting that occurred in a convenience store.

The shooting took place on June 30 at about 12:06 p.m. at 3444 E. Illinois Avenue.

Two suspects were involved in an argument, when they shot at each other, injuring an innocent bystander.

One suspect left the store on foot and the other suspect left the store in a gold SUV.

The Dallas Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Detective Orlandus Bronner, #10298 of the Assaults Unit at 214-862-3631 or by email at orlandus.bronner@dallascityhall.com and to reference case number 117522-2022.

Dallas police investigating shooting in south Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police responded to a shooting at S. Polk Street and W. Keist Boulevard at about 5:15 p.m on July 8.Police said when they arrived to the location, they found a victim who was shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no information on the suspect, police said. This investigation is ongoing.
16-year-old Dallas Costco murder suspect may be tried as an adult

DALLAS - The family of a North Texas man gathered outside a juvenile detention center in Dallas Friday to call for justice for a murdered husband and father. In November, Ali Elbanna was loading groceries into his SUV, when he was robbed, shot, and killed outside a northeast Dallas Costco.
Angel Billegas arrested for fatal Dowdy Ferry Road shooting

SOUTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested Angel Billegas, 28, in connection to the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Miller on June 25.The 28-year-old was found dead in a car parked in the 2600 block of Dowdy Ferry Road, near Rylie.Billegas faces a capital murder charge. He's currently at the Dallas County, with bail set at $2.5 million.
Livestream Turns Fatal When Texas Teen Shoots Friend, Police Say

A Texas 16-year-old shot her friend dead on a livestream while showing off two handguns this week, police said. Authorities identified the victim as Princess Omobogie, 18, who they say was filming the livestream when she was shot. She died in a local hospital two days after the Tuesday video. The 16-year-old, who has not been named due to her age, is being charged with delinquent conduct/manslaughter, Garland police said. She is currently pending trial at the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center. Investigators are said to be reviewing the video of the incident.
GARLAND, TX
Police officers shot in Haltom City last week all released from the hospital

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - All three police officers shot last week in Haltom City have now been released from the hospital.Hundreds of police, firefighters and paramedics applauded Friday as Jose Avila and Zach Tabler left Medical City in North Richland Hills. Ambulances transported them to a rehabilitation hospital in Fort Worth, with a long escort of emergency vehicles.The officers were shot July 2, moments after arriving at a home where there were reports of shots fired. Officer Tim Barton was also shot and was released from the hospital the next day.The suspected shooter, Edward Freyman, was later found dead...
HALTOM CITY, TX
Domestic violence suspect dies days after Fort Worth police shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man has died days after being shot by police officers outside a Fort Worth home. Body and dash camera video released last week shows 31-year-old Alejandro Molina Cornelio leading officers on a high-speed chase. Officers shot him after they said he rammed a patrol vehicle...
FORT WORTH, TX
Homicide at 2700 2nd Avenue

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at approximately 6:06 p.m., Dallas Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed several individuals attempting to apply first aid to the male victim who suffered a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
DPD Needs Your Help in Identifying Animal Cruelty Suspect

On or around May 5, 2022, an unknown person shot a gray (blue) and white Pitbull-type dog around the area of 2800 McDermott Avenue. The dog survived and is doing well. If you know who shot the dog, contact DPD Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or Detective C Blanchard #7999 with the Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694 or by email at cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 083452-2022.
DALLAS, TX
16-year-old charged with manslaughter, shoots friend on live-stream

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after shooting 18-year-old Princess Omobogie.At about 6:15 p.m. on July 5, Garland police responded to an apartment complex at the 1700 block of Apollo Road, where they located Omobogie suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the 16-year-old shot Omobogie while using a cell phone to live-stream her friend, who was displaying two handguns, police said. On Thursday, Omobogie died from her injuries. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 08)

Paris Police arrested Jamie Dee Nicole Carter, 29, of Paris, at her residence at 9:33 Thursday morning on a Tarrant County, Texas, warrant charging her with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Officers booked Carter and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail. Britney Brunae Davis | Latasha Michell Thompson.
PARIS, TX
Southlake man kills wife in murder-suicide

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police say a Southlake man fatally shot his wife before shooting himself. Officers discovered the bodies Tuesday morning after a 911 call to the Regency Court home. The couple has been identified as 74-year-old William Robert Waltrip and 74-year-old Ann Rackley Waltrip. The motive is unclear.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Tarrant County Woman Going To Prison For DWI Accident.

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Noemi Martinez admitted in court Thursday she was drunk, and driving the wrong way on North Loop 820 in North Richland Hills on Thanksgiving morning, 2019 when she ran head-on into three other vehicles. The accident she caused killed a 17 year old North Side High School student who was on his way to perform in his school’s mariachi band at Cowboys Stadium. Martinez’s blood alcohol level was double the legal limit, and videos taken at the time showed her trying to hide several bottles of alcohol that were in her car. Following her guilty plea, Martinez was sentenced to ten years.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Two catalytic converters stolen, suspect wanted by Dallas police

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are searching for a suspect in the theft of two catalytic converters. On May 25 at about 11 p.m., the suspect cut two catalytic converters from vehicles located at the 3100 block of South Buckner Boulevard. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect call Detective J. Hellenguard #8458 with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0132.
DALLAS, TX
