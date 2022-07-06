ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The spotted lanternfly is destroying crops in Pennsylvania

By Amy Wadas
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — An invasive insect is destroying crops in nine states, including Pennsylvania.

So far, dozens of counties in the state have been impacted, and now there's one more added to the quarantine list.

While minimal, state leaders say there have been sightings of the spotted lanternfly in the northeastern part of Washington County, which was recently added to Pennsylvania's spotted lanternfly quarantine list.

It's a bug that's hard to miss, with black spots on its wings and red markings when its wings are open. While it may be pretty to look at, state and local leaders say the spotted lanternfly can wreak havoc socially, economically and environmentally.

In March, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding says Washington County was added to the state's spotted lanternfly quarantine list, making it the 45th county in the state added.

"We don't know why they're attracted to certain areas with such intensity. In others, they'll be a nuisance but won't have a severe impact," said Redding.

Leaders say it's important to do your part and combat the spread if you see the bug in your area. You can do that by reporting it to the state's department of agriculture or capturing the insect yourself by creating a circle trap.

"All you do is have a bag, funnel here, put the bag around it and put a zip tie on there," said Jay Losiewicz with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

The bag captures the bug, and the key is to change the bag about every two weeks.

"Every spotted lanternfly we kill means there's 30 to 50 fewer the next year. A female spotted lanternfly lays one to three egg masses in a season," said Losiewicz.

To report the spotted lanternfly, click here.

Art VanDelay
2d ago

states are charging truckers a lantern fly permit fee for a few years now but do nothing with the money they get from that and others to combat these lanternfly, all I do is track it. my property was invaded a few years ago by these Chinese gifts so I spray them with vinegar cut their host tree down (The Tree of Heaven) and that took care of it. I can spot The Tree of Heaven going 60 mph down the road all lining are public highways why can't the state cut those down? Do something with all that money

