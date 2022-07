Kent, WA: Smoke coming from a building’s roll up door on South 194th Street caught the attention of a passerby who called 911 around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Puget Sound Fire Department crews responded to the 8200 block of South 194th Street in the city of Kent and made access into the building and found that the fire alarm was tripped, but also the sprinkler system, said Pat Pawlak, Division Chief PIO, Puget Sound Fire, who was interviewed at the location by Key News Network. Soon after, units called a Second Alarm fire for additional resources. It took firefighters approximately an hour or two to extinguish the fire located in the interior of the building. Crews remained on the scene to extinguish additional hot spots.

