Whatever happened to Armie Hammer? The actor is certainly not hanging out on film sets after numerous women who came forward with claims the Call Me By Your Name actor abusive with them, including various cannibalism exchanges via text. Since the scandal, Hammer was recast in a slew of projects he was previously attached to, he split with his wife and he checked into a treatment center for months. This week, his whereabouts were allegedly tracked down when he went viral again over a claim he is now giving tours in the Cayman Islands.

