Williamsburg, VA

Edmarc Hospice for Children expanding services to Williamsburg

By Courtney Ingalls
 2 days ago
Amy Lugand with daughter Taylor who received care from Edmarc. (Photo credit: Edmarc)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va (WAVY) – A Portsmouth-based nonprofit announced Wednesday that it is preparing to expand its services to Williamsburg.

Edmarc Hospice for Children, which provides in-home care for children with life-threatening illnesses, has received a $2 million grant from the state and has raised almost 90 percent of its $2 million goal that will go towards the expansion.

According to a press release, Edmarc has already started the hiring process for the Williamsburg office and is hoping to open the new location by the end of 2022 or in the first quarter of 2023.

“Our vision is a community in which every child and family in need has access to pediatric hospice services and palliative care,” said Debbie Stitzer-Brame, Edmarc Executive Director.

The nonprofit was the first hospice in the nation designed for children and has been serving the Hampton Roads community for over 40 years. Nurses, social workers, and volunteers for Edmarc currently serve 70-80 children in its clinical program and more than 160 families in its bereavement program.

Hampton resident Amy Lugand whose daughter, Taylor, received service from Edmarc when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor says the nonprofit gave her and her daughter the support they needed.

“They didn’t talk about death and dying,” Lugand said. “They talked about ways they could help Taylor’s quality of life. Edmarc really is that hope for this journey, a friend to walk with you. It’s something everybody should have in their life if they have to go through this.”

Aside from Williamsburg, Edmarc is also looking to expand its services into Gloucester, Mathews, and other surrounding counties by early next year.

Anyone interested in donating to Edmarc or looking for more information about their services can visit www.edmarc.org.

