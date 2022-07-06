Sacramento Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting death of Carmichael man in his home

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon announced it was investigating the shooting death of a man found in his Carmichael home early Monday.

About 4:15 a.m., a man called the Sheriff’s Office to report he had gone to his friend’s home and found him dead. Deputies arrived at the home in the 2500 block of El Vita Way, just north of El Camino Avenue, and found the man who had suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District medics arrived at the home shortly after and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives, along with crime scene investigators, took over the shooting investigation. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any other details about the shooting and did not have a suspect description on Wednesday.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after his family has been notified.

Detectives asked anyone with information about this fatal shooting to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 916-874-8477 or by filling out the Sheriff’s Office online tip form.