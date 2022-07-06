Suspect in Fort Worth Officer-Involved Shooting Dies
By Jacob Reyes
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 days ago
A 31-year-old suspect in a June 29 Fort Worth officer-involved shooting has died, Tarrant County Medical Office confirms. The shooting took place shortly after 8:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Lackland Road and came after Alejandro Cornelio Molina, armed with a...
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man has died days after being shot by police officers outside a Fort Worth home. Body and dash camera video released last week shows 31-year-old Alejandro Molina Cornelio leading officers on a high-speed chase. Officers shot him after they said he rammed a patrol vehicle...
SOUTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested Angel Billegas, 28, in connection to the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Miller on June 25.The 28-year-old was found dead in a car parked in the 2600 block of Dowdy Ferry Road, near Rylie.Billegas faces a capital murder charge. He's currently at the Dallas County, with bail set at $2.5 million.
A 13-year-old boy is charged with murder in the shooting death of a man outside a West Fort Worth Kroger store. Spenser Slavik was shot in the chest outside the store on Camp Bowie West Blvd. near the 820 West Loop back on June 22nd and died of his injuries at Texas Health Harris Hospital.
Dallas police are releasing a photo of a male suspect they've been looking for since April 4th when a 17-year-old was found shot to death in a car at a South Dallas apartment complex on Keeler near Highway 175. Police have been looking for the suspected gunman Deandre Hamilton but...
DALLAS - The family of a North Texas man gathered outside a juvenile detention center in Dallas Friday to call for justice for a murdered husband and father. In November, Ali Elbanna was loading groceries into his SUV, when he was robbed, shot, and killed outside a northeast Dallas Costco.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police responded to a shooting at S. Polk Street and W. Keist Boulevard at about 5:15 p.m on July 8.Police said when they arrived to the location, they found a victim who was shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no information on the suspect, police said. This investigation is ongoing.
This story is from a couple of weeks ago, however, it is just showing up on my social feed. As reported by wfaa, two police officers in White Settlement, tried to initiate a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle, the suspect bailed out on foot and started running from the scene. Corporal J. Porter, and Officer Samuel Brown gave chase but Porter fell behind and that is when a civilian stepped in. Thanks to a body cam, we see the whole thing happen.
Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Noemi Martinez admitted in court Thursday she was drunk, and driving the wrong way on North Loop 820 in North Richland Hills on Thanksgiving morning, 2019 when she ran head-on into three other vehicles. The accident she caused killed a 17 year old North Side High School student who was on his way to perform in his school’s mariachi band at Cowboys Stadium. Martinez’s blood alcohol level was double the legal limit, and videos taken at the time showed her trying to hide several bottles of alcohol that were in her car. Following her guilty plea, Martinez was sentenced to ten years.
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police say a Southlake man fatally shot his wife before shooting himself. Officers discovered the bodies Tuesday morning after a 911 call to the Regency Court home. The couple has been identified as 74-year-old William Robert Waltrip and 74-year-old Ann Rackley Waltrip. The motive is unclear.
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after shooting 18-year-old Princess Omobogie.At about 6:15 p.m. on July 5, Garland police responded to an apartment complex at the 1700 block of Apollo Road, where they located Omobogie suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the 16-year-old shot Omobogie while using a cell phone to live-stream her friend, who was displaying two handguns, police said. On Thursday, Omobogie died from her injuries. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has died after being shot by someone in a group on Tuesday evening in southwest Fort Worth, and an investigation is now open to figure out who pulled the trigger, according to police. Fort Worth officers were dispatched to the scene in the...
Two wounded Haltom City police officers are expected to be released from the hospital today, nearly a week after they were wounded in an ambush. A third wounded officer was released earlier this week. The two most seriously wounded officers are being transferred to the Medical City Fort Worth rehab...
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint near a Fort Worth bar last month has been arrested, police announced on Tuesday. Caylon Washington, 24, faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault, according to a police news release. The alleged incident happened on June...
FORT WORTH, Texas - A driver who was found wounded behind the wheel of a car in Fort Worth has died. Police said the person was shot Monday night and crashed into a house in a neighborhood near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard on the southwest side. Fort Worth police...
On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at approximately 6:06 p.m., Dallas Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed several individuals attempting to apply first aid to the male victim who suffered a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police are trying to untangle a homicide that was first reported to them Monday night as a car accident. The owner of a home near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard told police he was outside, standing on his front lawn, when a car came slowly driving down his street, jumped the curb, and crashed into his house. It smashed into a room where his daughter was watching television. The room was demolished, but his daughter was not injured. Police later discovered the driver had been shot. He has since died of his injuries. The homeowner says when the car hit his house he saw two other men jump out of it, and run off. Fort Worth Police are now trying to determine why the driver was shot, who shot him, and where.
