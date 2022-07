World No. 2 Ons Jabeur failed to advance past the second round at Wimbledon in six previous attempts before reaching the quarterfinals last year, when she lost to the second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. She cleared that hurdle on Tuesday, becoming the first Arabian woman to make the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament by defeating Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. The third-seeded Tunisian attempts to keep making history when she takes on Tatjana Maria in the 2022 Wimbledon women's singles semifinals at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Maria also is in the midst of her best career performance in a major as she got past Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO