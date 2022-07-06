Flood Advisory issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous...
Effective: 2022-07-08 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Fannin; Towns; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Towns, Union and northeastern Fannin Counties through 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Blue Ridge to near Jones Creek to Blairsville, and moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Blue Ridge, Blairsville, Young Harris, Morganton, Hemp, Blue Mountain Shelter, Brasstown Bald, Hurst, Loving, Jones Creek, Owltown, Mineral Bluff, Vogel State Park and Track Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-08 23:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Catoosa; Walker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Catoosa and central Walker Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1100 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Cooper Heights, or 7 miles east of Trenton, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe, Chickamauga, Beaumont, Noble, Chattanooga Valley, Wood Station, Blue Spring, Cooper Heights, Rock Spring and Fairview. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-07 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Marion The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Marion County in east Tennessee Southwestern Hamilton County in east Tennessee * Until 300 PM EDT/200 PM CDT/. * At 211 PM EDT/111 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jasper, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Jasper, Rossville, South Pittsburg, Whitwell, Kimball, Powells Crossroads, Martin Springs, Lookout Mountain and Lakeview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-06 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McMinn; Monroe; Polk The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cherokee County in southwestern North Carolina Northeastern Polk County in east Tennessee Southeastern McMinn County in east Tennessee Southern Monroe County in east Tennessee * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 721 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Etowah, or 16 miles northeast of Benton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Etowah, Tellico Plains, Coker Creek, Violet, Bullet Creek, Hiawasse Dam, Hiwassee Ocoee State Park and Unaka. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-06 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Loudon; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Loudon County in east Tennessee Central Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 622 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairview, or near Rockwood, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oak Ridge, Lenoir City, Kingston, Rockwood, Loudon, Fairview, Midtown, Harriman, Paint Rock and Bradbury. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 347 and 368. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 67 and 84. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
