South Korea stocks lead gains in Asia as investors react to Fed minutes
By Abigail Ng, @abigailngwy
CNBC
2 days ago
SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Thursday as investors watch for market reaction to the latest Fed minutes. In South Korea, the Kospi advanced 1.84% to 2,334.27 after closing more than 2% lower on Wednesday, and the Kosdaq climbed around 1.79% to 757.97. Samsung Electronics shares...
President Vladimir Putin said trade with China, India, Brazil, and South Africa jumped 38% in the first three months of the year. "Russian oil supplies to China and India are growing noticeably," he said Wednesday. India has snapped up over 40 million barrels of Russian crude since the war began,...
The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary. “Global oil demand is fairly strongly correlated with GDP, and so if GDP suffers, global oil demand will suffer too," Stewart Glickman, deputy research director and energy equity analyst at CFRA told Yahoo Finance.
Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
China's United Nations envoy justified the country's act of vetoing the Security Council's new sanctions on Kim Jong-Un-led North Korea after the secretive nation fired ballistic missiles. What Happened: The Beijing diplomat told Reuters that the country does not want to see North Korea carry out a new nuclear test,...
Emmanuel Macron has been caught telling Joe Biden that their Middle Eastern allies cannot increase oil production as the EU tries to replace Russian crude that it has vowed to ban by the end of the year. The French President, speaking to his US counterpart on the sidelines of the...
It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
Saudi Arabia increased next month’s oil prices for its biggest market of Asia amid signs that underlying demand remains robust despite growing recessionary concerns. State producer Saudi Aramco raised its key Arab Light crude grade for Asian customers by $2.80 a barrel from July to $9.30 above the regional benchmark, almost a record high. The move was roughly in line with expectations, according to a Bloomberg survey of refiners and traders last week.
TOKYO (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Nara, although he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead after receiving massive blood transfusions, officials said. A hearse carrying Abe’s body left the hospital early Saturday to head back to his home in Tokyo. Abe’s wife Akie lowered her head as the vehicle passed before a crowd of journalists. Nara Medical University emergency department chief Hidetada Fukushima said Abe suffered major damage to his heart, along with two neck wounds that damaged an artery. He never regained his vital signs, Fukushima said.
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has responded to allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin who have argued that Russia could retake his state, and appeared to mock the idea. Dunleavy, a Republican, wrote a simple response to the Russian claims on Twitter on Thursday: "To the Russian politicians who believe they can take back Alaska: Good luck."
A Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders. — A Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders already reeling from the tightest regional market in years, sending prices for competing barrels spiraling.
Crude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and slump to $45 by end-2023 if a demand-crippling recession hits, Citigroup Inc. has warned. That outlook is based on an absence of any intervention by OPEC+ producers and a decline in oil investments, analysts including Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse said in a report. Brent, the global crude benchmark, last traded near $113 a barrel.
China has reportedly sent a frigate to "chase away" a Russian warship hovering outside the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The move hints at Beijing's resolve to claim its right over the Tokyo-controlled islands, called Diaoyu Islands in China. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the Chinese...
Many of the world's leading economies will fall into a recession within the next 12 months as central banks move to aggressively tighten monetary policy to fight surging inflation, according to the chief economist at brokerage firm Nomura holdings. "Right now central banks many of them have shifted to essentially...
The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
