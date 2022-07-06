Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Loudon; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Loudon County in east Tennessee Central Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 622 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairview, or near Rockwood, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oak Ridge, Lenoir City, Kingston, Rockwood, Loudon, Fairview, Midtown, Harriman, Paint Rock and Bradbury. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 347 and 368. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 67 and 84. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LOUDON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO