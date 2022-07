WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Koonce fire in western Wichita County has been burning for more than 30 hours and people claimed they could see the smoke as far as the Abilene area but is now 85 contained. The fire and the wind that fueled the fire on Wednesday were bad enough that officials were […]

WICHITA COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO