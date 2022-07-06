Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Golden Valley, Musselshell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 21:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PETROLEUM AND SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 918 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Mosby, or 16 miles southeast of Winnett, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mosby, Cat Creek and Petrolia Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GARFIELD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO