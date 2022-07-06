Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS
2 days ago
Effective: 2022-07-06 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...
Effective: 2022-07-08 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Fannin; Towns; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Towns, Union and northeastern Fannin Counties through 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Blue Ridge to near Jones Creek to Blairsville, and moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Blue Ridge, Blairsville, Young Harris, Morganton, Hemp, Blue Mountain Shelter, Brasstown Bald, Hurst, Loving, Jones Creek, Owltown, Mineral Bluff, Vogel State Park and Track Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-08 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Knox; Sevier The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Knox County in east Tennessee Central Jefferson County in east Tennessee Northwestern Sevier County in east Tennessee * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 459 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Plainview, or 11 miles northeast of Knoxville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Sevierville, Jefferson City, Dandridge, New Market, Strawberry Plains, Blaine, House Mountain State Park, Maloneyville and Mascot. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 392 and 423. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
