ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between’ on Netflix, A New Teen Romance From The ‘To All The Boys’ Producers

By Radhika Menon
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LC5f2_0gX1I4CF00

Netflix continues to steam ahead with teen romance content, this time adapting a YA novel by Jennifer E. Smith . Multihyphenate Jordan Fisher and Broadway actress Talia Ryder helm this story about high school sweethearts from the producers of the To All The Boys trilogy. Is this new film worth streaming for all audiences?
HELLO, GOODBYE, AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
The Gist: Clare (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher) meet at a high school party at the beginning of their senior year. Clare, who has moved around a lot, is apprehensive about starting a relationship when she has her sights set on attending a prestigious college, but does so with Aidan under one condition: they will break up by the end of the year, allowing them the freedom to go to college untethered. Of course, they fall in love and on their final night together, Aidan tries to remind Clare of how special their bond is and change her stubborn mind about the breakup pact.

What Will It Remind You Of?: Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between is essentially what To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before would be if it focused on Lara Jean’s older sister’s relationship (she was also steadfast about not taking a boyfriend into college). Seeing as this film is from the same producers, it makes sense that the films share some similar DNA.

Performance Worth Watching: Ayo Edebiri, currently tearing it up on The Bear , is Clare’s best friend Stella, and while she doesn’t have that much screen time, she’s extremely winning as a supportive and to-the-point bestie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KaonP_0gX1I4CF00
Photo: Michael Lewen courtesy Netflix

Memorable Dialogue: When Aidan arrives at the top of their final day together, he comes bearing flowers. “Lilies?,” Clare asks. “It’s the flower of funerals,” he responds. It’s in the trailer, but it’s still a line that conveys his humor and his heart.

Sex and Skin: The young couple makes out quite a bit but never do anything X-rated on-screen.

Our Take: When hearing the premise, I was a little bit apprehensive: romantic dramas like this almost always have a happy ending (aka the two main characters get or stay together). And while I’m always game for love prevailing, I do think Clare’s apprehension about carrying a high school romance into college and expecting them to easily weather long distance is a valid concern. So I was pleasantly surprised that the film allowed the characters to breathe and work through all sides of the puzzle before arriving at its conclusion.

From the jump, Talia Ryder and Jordan Fisher have immense chemistry, which makes the film really sing. It’s a believable relationship, though at times feels more mature and rational than any high school relationship ought to be. The writing aids in bringing them back down to youthful reality, giving them silly fights and inside jokes to hold onto, and the film succeeds in convincing us that their relationship is one that’s worth fighting for. Ayo Edebiri has a supporting role and if there’s anything the film does wrong, it’s not giving her more to do. While Stella does have her own queer love story arc, her character is very much in service of Clare, which ultimately doesn’t use Edebiri to her highest potential.

As the title suggests, the story is told in chapters. The structure works — starting at their first “hello” and quickly shuffling to their prolonged “goodbye,” which manages to show us “everything in between” via a cute framing device in which Aidan recreates all of their firsts. Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between didn’t show us every moment of their relationship, but references some things in conversation (like why they didn’t go to prom) in a naturalistic way between characters.

While I wish more romance films (and specifically Netflix romance films) would center stories about adults navigating the tides of love instead of only focusing on high school, this story is still worth checking out.

Our Call: STREAM IT. It has strong characters and actors who actually have chemistry, and a realistic story about young love.

Radhika Menon ( @menonrad ) is a TV-obsessed writer based in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared on Paste Magazine, Teen Vogue, Vulture and more. At any given moment, she can ruminate at length over Friday Night Lights, the University of Michigan, and the perfect slice of pizza. You may call her Rad.

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Netflix’s Disturbing Girl In The Picture Perpetuates The Idea Of The Perfect Victim

Spoilers ahead. It all starts with a photograph. A seemingly normal family photograph of a little blonde girl sat on her father’s knee, his arms draped around his daughter. Both stare off to the side, but the expression of the girl is particularly haunting: vacant and filled with sadness. It is this photograph, and the elusive identity of both people in it that is the basis for Netflix’s latest true crime documentary Girl In The Picture, directed by Skye Borgman, the filmmaker behind Abducted In Plain Sight. What ensues is a truly disturbing and tragic decades-spanning story of kidnapping, murder and sexual abuse – all orchestrated by one man. But arguably, the saddest part of it all is the woman – in the photograph – who suffered unspeakable horrors throughout the entirety of her life, and the many others that will never be brought to justice.
TULSA, OK
OK! Magazine

Back From The Slap? Will Smith Plans His Hollywood Career Comeback With Movie Sequel

Ready for his close up! Will Smith's bustling Hollywood career took a hit after he took the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife's shaved head, but Smith is reportedly planning his return to the big screen with a sequel that has been a long time coming.The King Richard star is allegedly still in talks to work on the sequel to the sci-fi thriller I Am Legend, 15 years after he starred in the first film. Smith's company Westbrook Studios is said to be producing the fun...
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel reacts to fans criticizing Topanga for choosing Cory over Yale

Class isn't quite dismissed when it comes to fan reactions to Boy Meets World. Actress Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga across seven seasons of the ABC sitcom, has responded to ongoing criticism over her character's decision to give up a scholarship to Yale and propose to her longtime boyfriend Cory (series lead Ben Savage) in the season 5 finale "Graduation."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Fisher
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Teen Romance#Funerals#Teen Vogue#Multihyphenate#Bear#Stell
Soaps In Depth

Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
Distractify

Ja Rule Married His High School Sweetheart — Are They Still Together?

Everyone out there loves a good "high school sweetheart" love story. Two teens fall madly in love, they date through college, and maybe break up for a while. But they soon realize they're meant to be together, and eventually, they end up getting married. Too presh. And apparently rapper and entrepreneur Ja Rule has lived out this idyllic fantasy after he married his high school girlfriend back in 2001.
ComicBook

Controversial Chris Pratt Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

Chris Pratt's appearance as Star-Lord in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie marked a line in the sand for the actor's career, his transformation from chubby-comedic relief to ripped-action hero had begun. Before he became the Marvel hero however he dipped his toes into another film where he packed on muscle and totted a gun for a mission, technically for a film that wasn't an action movie, 2012's Jessica Chastain-starring Zero Dark Thirty. Now streaming on Netflix, Pratt played a member of Seal Team Six in the film, even playing the character that killed Osama Bin Laden himself, and that's just one of the many things found controversial about this movie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Post Malone’s ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ feat. Doja Cat

Post Malone took a sweeter tone on his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, with the aptly titled Doja Cat collaboration, “I Like You (A Happier Song).”. Post’s fourth studio album hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart dated June 18, continuing his unbroken run of leaders on the tally. 2016’s Stoney, 2018’s beerbongs & bentleys and 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding all topped the chart.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden & More Join Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedy ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’ For Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Jerry Seinfeld has assembled a stellar cast for his Netflix comedy Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, with Melissa McCarthy (God’s Favorite Idiot), Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum), Amy Schumer (Life & Beth), Hugh Grant (The Undoing) and James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) signing on for roles, along with Jack McBrayer (Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show), Tom Lennon (Reno 911!), Adrian Martinez (iGilbert), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Christian Slater (Dr. Death) and Sarah Cooper (Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine). In addition to co-writing and directing the film, in his feature debut, Seinfeld is...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dave Chappelle: What’s In A Name?’ On Netflix, In Which The Comedian Makes An Acceptance Speech At His Alma Mater

Dave Chappelle went back to his alma mater to lecture the students about how his previous Netflix special, The Closer, is a masterpiece and how the kids these days have no idea what they’re complaining about, because his rights to tell whatever jokes he wants is more important than analyzing the content of the jokes. And no, this recording is not of his 2021 visit to his alma mater, but to his subsequent visit just last month! You may be able to keep beating a dead horse, but can you beat a bragging GOAT?! DAVE CHAPPELLE: WHAT’S IN A NAME?: STREAM...
Decider.com

Decider.com

27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy