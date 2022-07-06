ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

'Just well placed at a really awful time': Highland Park winery served as a safe haven for crowds during the July 4 mass shooting

By Sabrina Franza
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3d3X_0gX1Hcxn00

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- New video shows panicked people in Highland Park running into a business as shots were fired into the crowds outside.

A Highland Park a business owner shared the footage. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, it was a small business whose actions that day were anything but small.

"Feel like I was just well placed at a really awful time," said Matt Phillips.

A steady stream of strollers and panicked parents flooded into Phillips' winery as shots were fired just next door. Phillips had his doors open.

"Images kind of start coming back and you just start remembering what you saw," he said.

Lynfred Winery, 1823 St. Johns Ave., opened its tasting room a month ago just next to the parade route. They were serving on Monday morning, welcoming Highland Park in for mimosas.

"It was an opportunity to engage with members of the community," Phillips said. "It was right about that time when we heard the gunshots."

He said he never expected to be a safe haven.

"Basement. Storage area. The office," Phillips said.

He hid about 40 people, kids and adults, who caught on camera running inside.

"We locked the door and just waited in disbelief for a while," Phillips said.

Now two days later, that same community is coming in for a glass of wine, to say thank you.

"That's the part that's overwhelming. Because all I wanted to do is get people in here and keep them safe," Phillips said.

For comfort. For conversation. For community.

"There's some life after this that we can look forward," Philips said.

The winery reopened its doors on Wednesday to give this community a returned sense of normalcy, in reality, they gave Highland Park so much more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Cooper Roberts, 8, due for another surgery following Highland Park parade shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of the 8-year-old boy who was severely wounded in the Highland Park parade shooting says he is still in serious condition. After several surgeries, Cooper Roberts' family says he is scheduled for another operation Monday. This surgery will address damage to his esophagus. Cooper's family says he is in a great deal of pain -- physically and emotionally. The shooting left him paralyzed from the waist down. He is being treated at Comer Children's Hospital. 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Shops begin reopening along Highland Park parade route following shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Highland Park community is forever changed, but it is slowly moving toward a return to normal. The street where a gunman opened fire on parade goers seven days ago is now reopened, and some of the shops are welcoming people inside once again. Sunday afternoon, neighbors sat on benches along the parade route and walked hand in hand down the street. "HP Strong" was written on storefronts and street corners. New York Slice opened its doors around 3 p.m. Sunday. Businesses were allowed back into their spaces on Saturday, and were allowed to start reopening at 6:30 Sunday morning. The staff at...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Carroll grad wounded in Highland Park shooting

WAUKESHA — A Carroll University graduate was among the people wounded during the mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., which killed seven people. Alan Castillo, 23, was on top of the world with a new teaching aide job after graduating from Carroll University in 2021. The Highland Park native was enjoying the Highland Park Fourth of July with his girlfriend’s family when shots rang out.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park holds moment of silence one week after July 4th parade shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At 10:14 a.m. Monday, church bells rang out seven times in Highland Park, as dozens of people stood outside for a two-minute moment of silence, to pay their respects to the victims of last week's mass shooting at the July 4th parade.The moment of silence was held at the exact time the shooting started last Monday, and the church bells tolled once for each of the seven people who died:Katherine Goldstein of Highland Park Irina McCarthy of Highland Park Kevin McCarthy of Highland Park Jacquelyn Sundheim of Highland Park Stephen Straus of Highland Park Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza of Morelos, Mexico...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Phillips
ABC 7 Chicago

Our Chicago: Dealing with trauma following Highland Park parade mass shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly a week ago, a gunman went atop a building in uptown Highland Park and began shooting. The crowd below was enjoying the Fourth of July Parade. Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured. The victims included the parents of a 2-year-old boy, a financial adviser, a doting grandfather and a woman described as part of the "fabric" of her synagogue.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Benefit concert for Highland Park massacre victims brings neighbors together at distillery

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- As a community tries to heal following the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre, a benefit concert as held at a distillery in the neighboring town of Highwood Friday evening. As CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported, the concert brought together people around music to raise money for shooting victims and their families. And those people grieved together. "It's devastating – just devastating," said 28 Mile Distilling Co. owner and Highwood alderman Eric Falberg, "and in order to recover, the way to recover is to be with others."  Falberg believes music is a great...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Safe Haven#Violent Crime#Cbs 2#Lynfred Winery
CBS Chicago

Lake County Coroner says she'd never seen a mass-casualty event like the Highland Park massacre

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek had just left a parade in a neighboring community on July 4th when she got a call about a horror in Highland Park. On Monday, Banek served not only as the county coroner, but she also used her training to try to save lives. Charlie De Mar: "So when you got that call, did you respond to the scene?" Banek: "Immediately."Banek is a trained combat medic. "I had an urgency or a need to help if I was able to in that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Record North Shore

Grief and calls for action take over Sunset Woods Park during Highland Park rally

Tied to a rope stretched between two trees is an orange strip of fabric. It represents a recent victim of gun violence. Next to the first piece of orange fabric is another one. Then another one. And another. And then hundreds more. Between two other trees is another rope, and hundreds more orange strips are […] The post Grief and calls for action take over Sunset Woods Park during Highland Park rally appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
92K+
Followers
26K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy