ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Kim Kardashian, ‘Emily in Paris’ Cast Hit Olivier Rousteing’s Gaultier Takeover

By Rhonda Richford
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxMNg_0gX1GYqc00

Click here to read the full article.

One grand ballroom, two iconic designers and four generations of Kim Kardashian ’s clan made for an energetic evening show when Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing showed his seasonal guest stint collection for the house of Jean Paul Gaultier .

Kardashian attended with maternal grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, mom Kris Jenner and daughter North West in tow, making it a family affair. Kardashian walked earlier in the day at the Balenciaga show. “It was a nervous energy, but it was great,” she said of her morning stroll on the catwalk.

More from WWD

Jenner added that Campbell had come in for the day of shows. “This is her last night in Paris for a while,” she said, pointing to her mother. She looked down the front row. “We have quite the lineup, even Anna is here,” she said, referencing Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, who was seated next to Kardashian. Kardashian and West were wearing matching nose chains, which were featured on the runway.

Colombian singer Maluma was soaking up all the vibes, and gamely posing for pictures with everyone. “I feel it’s crazy but I’m very into the world of craziness,” he said. “I’m seeing so many characters right now and I feel that’s what Olivier wants to show, so I feel like he’s doing a great job.”

He was seated across from Gaultier himself, who sipped Champagne in his seat, as well as a couple of male models clad in nothing but Speedos who were charged with carrying the train of one guest’s gown.

The “Emily in Paris” cast was on hand, having a few hours of down-time fun after wrapping a late-night shoot at 4 a.m.

Lucien Laviscount sported a bit of a gash on the forehead, an injury left after being mowed down by an electric scooter on his morning run. “Listen, I’m trying to keep 100 right now,” he joked of recovering after the fall.

Still he harbors no ill will to the city or its unsightly transportation dangers. “The city is on fire. The city is already magical to me but with fashion week and to see everyone stepping out in what makes them feel good, it’s wonderful,” he said. “Since I landed in Paris for the first time last year, my feet haven’t touched the ground. Literally this whole place is a museum with the roof taken off, like I’m living in a magical world and I don’t want the dream to stop.”

While he gushed over the city he said he’ll be here filming until the end of September. There is a project lined up after that, but it’s still “a little bit hush hush,” he added.

Camille Razat, who has been living it up during fashion week attending Armani and last week’s Celine show, arrived arm-in-arm with Laviscount and sat next to castmate Ashley Park. They were loving the chaotic excitement of the room.

Park, who plays a sometime drag king with an eclectic style, said the show has influenced her fashion choices. “I’ve become a lot more bold and elevated in my choices because of the show,” she said.

She was wearing a vintage Gaultier velvet gown for the occasion. “This was love at first sight. I’ve never had something like this happen. It’s the first one I saw and it was ‘Let’s try this one first,’ and it fit like a glove,” she said. “It was destiny.”

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Steve and Marjorie Harvey Take on Fendi Show at Paris Couture Week

Click here to read the full article. Steve and Marjorie Harvey made a stylish entrance while attending the Fendi show during Paris Couture Week. On Thursday, the couple walked hand-in-hand in chic ensembles for Kim Jones’ latest haute couture show in Paris. Steve Harvey wore a custom look by Alta Sartoria, which was a brown tweed suit jacket lined with silk trim with matching trousers and a brown button-down underneath. He wore brown patent shoes and sunglasses, both by Saint Laurent.More from WWDSidaction Gala Returns to Paris Couture Week After Two-Year HiatusFront Row at Fendi Couture Fall 2022Imane Ayissi Couture Fall...
WWD

The Message Behind the Duchess of Cambridge’s White Alexander McQueen Suit

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge is wearing white for the summer. Kate Middleton re-wore her crisp white suit from Alexander McQueen on a visit to London’s biggest rail station, Waterloo, with her husband Prince William for the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument.More from WWDPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York CityPhotos of Queen Elizabeth II from the Fairchild Fashion ArchivesPrince William and Kate Middleton Visit COVID-19 Vaccination Center on U.K. National Day of Reflection Middleton made her first public appearance wearing the suit earlier this year to meet the Jamaican Prime...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Dons 6-Inch Gucci Heels, Silky Pajama-Inspired Loungewear for ‘First Class’ Flight

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez knows how to fly in style. The award-winning singer and actress wore a white, silk two-piece set by Nahmias with a colorful hummingbird design, paired with a pink bag by Valentino and Gucci’s white Malaga Kid T Strap platform pumps set on 6-inch heels. She also wore her long hair down and accessorized with pink oversized sunglasses.More from WWDAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion View this post on Instagram A post shared...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Celebrities#Campbell#Colombian
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West confronts paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is being praised after confronting paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week.The billionaire business mogul and her eldest daughter are currently in Paris, where Kardashian walked the runway in Balenciaga’s Couture Show on Wednesday. On the night before her fashion week debut, Kardashian’s family dined at Ferdi, where West chided paparazzi for gathering outside the restaurant to photograph the family.In the video, which was shared by Instagram account @kardashiansocial, the nine year old is seen exiting the restaurant with friend Ryan Romulus – daughter of Kardashian’s best friend Tracy Romulus – followed by the Kardashians’ cousin,...
Vogue

Nicole Kidman Shuts Down The Runway With Balenciaga’s Signature Extreme Eyeliner

From the runway to the showgoers, there was no shortage of star power at today’s Balenciaga couture show in Paris – but let’s be clear: Nicole Kidman shut down the runway as only she can. As husband Keith Urban beamed from the front row, the Oscar-winning actor made her catwalk debut. And true to do-anything-for-the-role form, Kidman delivered a complete and utter couture performance. In fact, there were audible gasps when Kidman stepped on the runway in a sumptuous metallic silver gown with a lengthy sweeping train and a set of black opera gloves. Only upping the ante was her teased strawberry blonde half-up hair and the extreme sweeps of jet black eyeliner — a recent signature of Demna’s shows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
Harper's Bazaar

Kris Jenner and North West Coordinate Looks in Balenciaga’s Front Row

Kim Kardashian's family members arrived in Paris with her this week to support her appearance in Balenciaga's couture show. This morning, the SKKN founder was among the personalities who walked the runway in Demna's futuristic designs—and the whole time, her mom and eldest daughter were sitting front row. Kris...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Celebrates 60th Birthday With Serena Williams In London

Tom Cruise continued making memorable moments for his big 60th birthday this year. The actor started the week off strong when he attended a fancy dinner with a group of people, including Serena Williams, 40, and Natalie Portman, 41, at Novikov restaurant in London, England on July 4. He was photographed engaged in conversation with the tennis player and others as they enjoyed their delicious food, which reportedly included a birthday cake for him.
TENNIS
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Stars Who Love to Barbecue: Mindy Kaling, Justin Timberlake and More

Who doesn't love to fire up the grill? Grilling season typically kicks off on Memorial Day and lasts through August, as the warmer months are ideal barbecue weather. When it comes to BBQs, especially 4th of July bashes, celebrities are just like Us — grilling anything from hamburgers and hotdogs to watermelon and seafood. Take […]
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy