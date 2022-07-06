ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, OR

Eviction protections and housing bond: City Council will vote on proposed ballot measures

By Natalie Orenstein
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a marathon City Council meeting Tuesday, Oakland officials debated two potential housing-related ballot measures for the November election, including an expansion of eviction protections and an affordable housing bond. The housing measures are among a number of questions that could be posed to Oakland voters in the fall,...

Oakland considering city council term limits, overhauling campaign finance rules

A pair of City Council-backed ballot measures supported by good government groups will likely be before voters in the Nov. 8 general election. One measure would set term limits for councilmembers, increase transparency of council decisions, and possibly give the body more authority over the city administrator, while the other would rewrite the city’s campaign finance rules to encourage mass participation through increased public financing of elections.
OAKLAND, CA
sfbayview.com

Oakland’s Emerald New Deal DEBATE: Councilman Loren Taylor supports $160 million for victims of War on Drugs; Council votes Monday

Once you’ve read this, check out the other side of the debate here:. https://sfbayview.com/2022/07/oaklands-emerald-new-deal-debate-cannabis-regulatory-commission-chair-chaney-turner-opposes-the-deal/. by Minister of Information JR Valrey, SF Bay View Oakland Bureau. The War on Drugs affected East and West Oakland in a drastic way. The mass influx of drugs and guns in the Crack Era...
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Livermore council expresses support for amending county's Measure D

Voters could see a ballot measure this November that would change some aspects of Alameda County’s East County Area Plan, South Livermore Valley Area Plan and Alameda County Zoning Code by amending Measure D. According to a city staff report from the June 27 Livermore City Council meeting, “the...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
State
California State
City
Oakland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Oakland City Council rejects Howard Terminal ballot measure

Councilmember Noel Gallo’s proposal to give voters a say on the public financing of the Oakland A’s ballpark and mixed-use development at Howard Terminal was rejected by his council colleagues at this week’s council meeting. “This item is from the public we represent, the public that elected...
OAKLAND, CA
‘Emerald New Deal’ cannabis tax ballot measure faces skepticism

A plan to dedicate cannabis tax revenue to programs intended to repair harms caused by the war on drugs ran up against more criticism Tuesday at the Oakland City Council meeting. A final vote on the proposal was pushed to July 11. Called the “Emerald New Deal” by its proponents,...
OAKLAND, CA
Person
Rebecca Kaplan
Oakland City Council declines to put ballpark proposal on ballot

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland City Council decided on Tuesday not to put an advisory measure on the ballot in November that would have allowed the public to vote on whether a new ballpark is built for the Oakland A’s. Five councilmembers voted “no” to putting the measure on the ballot, two said “yes,” […]
OAKLAND, CA
Contra Costa County Public Works Will Apply a Chip Seal on Local Roads

Contra Costa County, CA – The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will be applying a chip seal on roads in the following areas:. Unincorporated Orinda (including Fish Ranch Road and Wildcat Canyon Road) Canyon (including Pinehurst Road) The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 11, 2022,...
#City Council#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Politics Local#Election Local
Almost 36,000 California Households Got Eviction Notices Last Year

Close to 36,000 California households were hit with eviction notices in the 2021 fiscal year (from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021). According to an article by Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini in the San Francisco Chronicle, “Those numbers don’t include many tenants who left under threat of eviction, negotiated move-out deals or who still owe back rent from the pandemic — groups that advocates warn are hard to track and still growing as emergency state renter protections expire.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Oakland: 11 years later, this homeless housing is ready for occupancy

OAKLAND — After more than a decade of work, hundreds of thousands of dollars raised and multiple city permitting hurdles jumped, a housing development built by homeless people for homeless people is ready to accept new residents. The four new townhomes on MacArthur Boulevard in East Oakland will house...
OAKLAND, CA
Is Oakland’s school choice system fair? UC Berkeley researchers take a hard look

The public school choice system in Oakland, which enables families to look at the nearly 120 schools across the city and choose the one they think is best for their kids, is meant to even the playing field. Instead of being restricted to the closest school, which may have fewer resources or not fit their child’s needs, families in lower-income neighborhoods can have access to the same public schools as wealthier families.
OAKLAND, CA
The Demographics of San Francisco’s Pandemic Urban Exodus

The early months of the pandemic were rife with stories about urban dwellers decamping to more suburban and rural climes, reinvigorating real estate markets around the country, sending waves of new residents to small towns, and driving up housing costs in so-called "zoom towns." Though a number of studies have been released in the ensuing years revealing the reality of out-migration to be much more complicated than of the headline-friendly version of the Covid-19 “urban exodus.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Labor union buys Concord building as home for its new offices

CONCORD — An East Bay labor union has bought a Concord office building that will serve as the organization’s new headquarters. Operating Engineers Local 3 is moving to a building at 3000 Clayton Road in the wake of the union’s purchase of the property. The deal was...
CONCORD, CA
Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

