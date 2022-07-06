ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday July 6th

By Kris Boone
 2 days ago

Rinse & Repeat. Copy & Paste. Whatever repetitive phrase you got, it applies this week. The hot and dry conditions will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Afternoon highs in the 100s and lows in the upper 70s.

Lower level moisture will increase slightly for the weekend, that could allow for some isolated showers and storms very similar to last weekend. Just like last weekend though, any convection that does form will be short lived and very isolated.

The heat will continue into next week but a slight change in the pattern could open the door for a slight cooldown and some more widespread rain chances by the middle of next week.

