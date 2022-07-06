Death of an inmate reported at Chillicothe Correctional Center
By KTTN News
kttn.com
2 days ago
The Missouri Department of Corrections reports the death of a Chillicothe Correctional Center inmate. Sixty-three-year-old Sharon Atkeson was pronounced dead at Mosaic Medical Center in Saint Joseph on...
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on July 7th on felony violation of an order of protection for an adult involving a second offense. Bond was set at $7,500 cash only for 44 year old James Robert Anderson, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court July 12th.
A Kansas City woman was arrested late Wednesday while in Daviess County. The highway patrol reports that 31-year-old Rachel Shepard has been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs as well as possession of marijuana. Shepard was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A St. Joseph...
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department continued overnight Thursday to search for a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged motor vehicle theft reported in Adair County. The sheriff’s department stated it encountered the suspect at 3 am Friday morning, outside a residence on Northeast 10th Street one-half mile east...
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on a probation violation and a Ridgeway resident on a capias warrant. Forty-three-year-old Kenneth Walter Bonine was arrested on July 6th. He was accused of violating his probation on original felony charges of second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more.
A truck driver from Illinois was injured, then arrested, following a single-vehicle rollover accident Thursday afternoon east of Cameron. Sixty-five-year-old James Keane of Des Plaines, Illinois was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries. The eastbound tractor-trailer was pulling to the shoulder...
An arrest was made Tuesday morning in DeKalb County which saw a man from Tennessee taken to jail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 30-year-old Willie Lee Clark of Knoxville, Tennessee has been accused of felony possession of a controlled substance; first-degree endangering the welfare of a child; as well as unlawful use and possession of a weapon. Clark also was accused of having no valid driver’s license and speeding.
A Meadville woman was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton following an early morning accident in Livingston County. Fifty-eight-year-old Lesa Neal of Meadville received minor injuries. The crash happened five miles east of Chillicothe near LIV Road 261 as the westbound sports utility vehicle struck a stationary tire in...
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in identifying the driver of a sports utility vehicle reported as stolen out of Adair County. The sheriff’s office reports it was alerted to a red Pontiac Aztec sitting on the road in Dunlap late on Thursday morning, July 7th. The driver allegedly contacted several residents and told them he ran out of gas.
Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports the arrest of a woman in connection with an incident last Friday in the 600 block of West 3rd Street. The chief says Tammi West of Milan is held on a $15,000 cash-only bond at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. She faces Sullivan County charges of alleged possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
The Daviess County Health Department will hold a 5K to bring awareness to the stigma of a mental health crisis. The Mental Health Matters 5K will start at the Jamesport City Park July 30th at 7:30 in the morning. It will also end at the park. Group, personal, and business...
A Marceline man faces multiple felonies after he allegedly threatened a child and discharged a gun from a car near Brookfield on July 1st. Forty-three-year-old Kevin Abbott has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action and one count each of discharging or shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle as a prior offender, unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He has also been charged with two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
The Trenton Post Office has a new postmaster. Brandon Sorrentino’s first day in the position was June 18th. He says he started with the United States Postal Service as a city carrier in Saint Joseph in 2014. He was promoted to supervisor in Saint Joseph a couple of years later.
Frances Ione Wolf, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, formerly of Hale and Kansas City, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Frances, the oldest child of Bill and Geraldine (Tompkins) Figg was born on October 9, 1924, in Bedford, Missouri. She moved to Kansas...
The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library of Trenton will have a food truck and a show July 26th as part of its Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program. The Powerhouse food truck will be at the library at 11 o’clock in the morning for the general public. It will also serve food from 4:30 to 6:30 that afternoon and evening. Youth eat free, and adults must pay for their food.
Gallatin has been selected in a competitive application process to participate in a cost-sharing Community Empowerment Grant that provides training, mentoring, and technical services to revitalization programs in Missouri’s historic commercial districts. The grant is provided by Missouri Main Street Connection, Inc. MMSC staff will visit with Gallatin’s community...
Frank Poland, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Francis Everett Poland, II, was born in Putnam County, Missouri, on October 17, 1951, the son of Donovan and Betty (Beary) Poland, who preceded him in death. He attended rural schools in Putnam County at St. John and West Putnam and graduated from Unionville High School in 1969. He graduated from Northeast State University in 1974 with a B.S. degree. Frank married Susie Wells in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 20, 1973, and she survives at home.
A Back to School Bonanza will be held for Livingston County students in kindergarten through 12th grade. School supplies will be available at the Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center of Chillicothe on July 26th from 11 am to 1 pm and 4 to 6 pm. Appointments are limited to...
Carole Jean Williams, 78, Maryville, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO. She was born on March 6, 1944, in Falls City, Nebraska, the daughter of Melvin Cecil “Bud” and Mary Eleanor (Kennedy) Shubert. They preceded her in death.
There is a new priest at Saint Joseph Church in Trenton. Bishop James V. Johnston, the Bishop of Kansas City-St. Joseph has appointed Rev. William Fox as the Parochial Administrator of Saint Joseph Church and its mission, Immaculate Heart of Mary Mission in Princeton. The previous pastor, Rev. Devashayam Gudime, a priest of the Diocese of Cuddapah in India, has completed his service in Missouri and has returned to his diocese.
Michael Spears, a 68-year-old Trenton resident of Trenton, passed away at 7:03 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Kindred Hospital Northland in Kansas City, MO. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. Inurnment will be at a later date at Martin Cemetery North of Trenton.
Comments / 0