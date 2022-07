A group of Veterans Service Organizations has called for the “stand down” of the Department of Veterans Affairs Asset and Infrastructure Review Process. In a joint statement released Thursday, the Independent Budget Veterans Service Organizations (IBVSOs) – Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, and Veterans of Foreign Wars – said they recognize the critical importance of VA’s infrastructure in ensuring veterans receive needed care and believe it has been underprioritized for years.

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO