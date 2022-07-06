ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Stabbed to Death at Pasadena Residence; Suspect Arrested at Nearby Target

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

A man was stabbed to death at a Pasadena residence Wednesday and a suspect was taken into custody at a nearby Target store shortly afterward, after the store was evacuated by police. Pasadena Police...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

ABC7

Man, 68, charged in Pasadena stabbing death that led to Target evacuation

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 68-year-old man is facing murder charges in the stabbing death of an 82-year-old man at a Pasadena home. The stabbing resulted in the evacuation of a Target store on Wednesday, after police tracked down the suspect's car in front of the store. Carlos Chuey Villanueva,...
mynewsla.com

Anaheim Police Seek Suspect in Explosion Attack

Anaheim police Friday asked for the public’s help catching a suspect who shoved an explosive into the home of a woman, injuring her. Police were called about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday to the 8000 block of East Far Canyon Way regarding the explosion, said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.
ANAHEIM, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

One Dead Following Possible Fatal Overdose at Palisades Park

One person dead, another hospitalized following possible overdose Tuesday evening. Santa Monica police are investigating a drug overdose at Palisades Park that left one person dead and another hospitalized. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on July 5 around 8:15 p.m., Santa officers were dispatched to a call...
mynewsla.com

Officials ID Man Killed in Montebello Fireworks Explosion

A man whom authorities say died in an explosion while handling illegal fireworks in Montebello on the Fourth of July was identified Friday by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The blast occurred about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the yard of a home in the 1400 block of Germain...
MONTEBELLO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Reported Missing in Norwalk

Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find a man who suffers from seizures who was reported missing in Norwalk. Ismael Romero Cuevas, 33, was last seen on Wednesday about 5:40 p.m. in the 11700 block of Senwood Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “Ismael suffers...
NORWALK, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged for Suspected DUI Crash That Left 1 Dead

A 34-year-old man was charged with two felony counts Thursday on suspicion of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed one person and injured another. Austin George Jackson of Whitewater was charged with murder and driving under the influence causing great bodily injury with enhancements including engaging in violent conduct, using a weapon and having a concurrent sentence on other crimes.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Burglary Suspect Succumbs To Injury From Self-Defense Shooting

A 33-year-old man was shot to death after allegedly breaking into a Moreno Valley home last week, authorities said Thursday. Joseph Ortega of Moreno Valley was found with a gunshot wound when deputies responded to a call about a burglary in progress, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. It occurred about 12:30 a.m. on June 29, in the 24000 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, near Heacock Street.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Gets 4 Years in Prison for Groping Women along Santiago Creek Trail

A 23-year-old man was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for groping four women along Santiago Creek Trail in Orange. Saul Montiel-Tejada pleaded guilty May 10, and on Friday also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure. He was given credit for 800 days behind bars and was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to court records.
ORANGE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, 62, Reported Missing in Duarte

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 62-year-old man last seen in Duarte. Gordon Silk Cheatham, also known by the nickname “Gordy,” was last seen about 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Highland Avenue, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
DUARTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves woman injured

LOS ANGELES – A woman is in the hospital Thursday after being shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at Slauson and Western avenues where they found a woman who had been shot as she walked along Slauson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KULR8

Son of man found deceased south of Eureka arrested in Los Angeles County

EUREKA, Mont. - A man was found deceased in the area of Thirsty Lake Road, south of Eureka Tuesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka Area Dispatch received a report of the deceased man around 6:24 pm on May 31. Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to...
glendaleca.gov

Male Arrested for Tampering with Vehicles

On July 1, 2022 just after 1:00 a.m., Glendale PD officers responded to the 600 block of S. Brand Blvd. regarding a male who was seen tampering with vehicles. Officers obtained a suspect description, and upon arrival, they located 39-year-old Artin Arakeli-Ankhoygani of Glendale who matched the description provided. During the investigation, officers reviewed surveillance footage of the incidents where Arakeli-Ankhoygani was seen removing headlights. A search of Arakeli-Ankhoygani’s person produced a screw that appeared to belong to one of the headlights found on the sidewalk nearby. Arakeli-Ankhoygani was subsequently arrested and booked for grand theft and tampering with vehicles.
GLENDALE, CA

