Man Stabbed to Death at Pasadena Residence; Suspect Arrested at Nearby Target

On July 1, 2022 just after 1:00 a.m., Glendale PD officers responded to the 600 block of S. Brand Blvd. regarding a male who was seen tampering with vehicles. Officers obtained a suspect description, and upon arrival, they located 39-year-old Artin Arakeli-Ankhoygani of Glendale who matched the description provided. During the investigation, officers reviewed surveillance footage of the incidents where Arakeli-Ankhoygani was seen removing headlights. A search of Arakeli-Ankhoygani’s person produced a screw that appeared to belong to one of the headlights found on the sidewalk nearby. Arakeli-Ankhoygani was subsequently arrested and booked for grand theft and tampering with vehicles.
Comments / 0