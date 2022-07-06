Man Stabbed to Death at Pasadena Residence; Suspect Arrested at Nearby Target

A 23-year-old man was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for groping four women along Santiago Creek Trail in Orange. Saul Montiel-Tejada pleaded guilty May 10, and on Friday also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure. He was given credit for 800 days behind bars and was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to court records.

