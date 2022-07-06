Camera ready: Sunflowers are in bloom at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area

Hunting is a great way to provide food for you and your family, participate in the conversation of our beautiful natural resources, and if nothing else spend some time in the great outdoors. And from time to time, it’s also a great way to shit your pants in the woods....
Water-intensive crops like cotton appear along the rural highways in the hot Phoenix sun. Water-hungry lawns spring into sight as you enter the more affluent neighborhoods in the valley center. These raise eyebrows and questions as water dwindles and shortages are straining some communities.
The Four Corner states offer many dazzling natural wonders that tourists flock to visit and drink in the breathtaking experiences — Arizona's pink canyon wave and Colorado's colossal sand dunes are great examples. There's a magical lake in Utah, which also spills into Arizona, and it perfectly fits right...
These 11 UFO Sightings in Idaho Are Proof We're Not Alone. We dug into the archives of the National UFO Reporting Center and found some of the most terrifying and convincing UFO encounters from Idaho. How a Pregnant Woman Was Almost Abducted by Aliens in Idaho. In June of 1980,...
A family in the Canadian province of British Columbia had the camera rolling for what they called a “National Geographic moment” late last week. While taking her kids to school last Friday morning, Christin DuBois and her children witnessed a black bear hunt down a deer and start eating it in the middle of the street.
For those looking for a mountain getaway with a focus on hunting, it’s hard to beat this home in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. Set across 11,000 square feet and on top of 26 usable acres of wooded land, the house has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms and is asking just over $10 million. It’s set within an exclusive community of large properties, the smallest of which has a 10-acre lot. This home, set at the very top of the mountain, has the largest one of all.
I don’t think you could have anything more freshly cooked that this…. Surprisingly higher than you think, if you look into there’s no real numbers but many farmers report on their cattle being struck and the outcome is generally fatal. This Idaho surveillance camera has a good view...
Fourth of July weekend is the unofficial start of the high-country fishing season in Utah, along with many other Western states. Most high elevation trails are clear of snow by this point, allowing backcountry anglers seeking solitude and willing fish to explore the hundreds of alpine lakes that are inaccessible for most of the year. These remote water bodies can be chock full of fish, but many of them don’t have naturally reproducing trout populations and they rely on state-funded stocking programs instead. That’s where the Utah Division of Wildlife Resource’s airplanes come into play.
As the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere reached a new record low, the receding water levels in another lake exposed a relic that once sat nearly 200 feet below the surface. Water levels at Utah's Great Salt Lake reached a new historic low on Sunday, and officials project...
All you campers out there who've been waiting to live, eat and rough it out in the wilderness, now's your chance to do it with discounted Stoic Camp gear. Right now at Backcountry, you can get up to 60% off beds, tents, quilts and more for you and your camping buddies to kick back and relax in style.
I see compact smokeless fire pits everywhere — at the beach, campgrounds, tailgating at sporting events or on neighbors’ decks and patios. These provide a tidy, smoke-free burn in a lightweight, easy to transport package. Though it’s almost halfway through our short Minnesota summer, I figured it wasn’t...
Comments / 0