Bethalto, IL

Perkins named regional manager

 2 days ago
BETHALTO — Michelle Perkins has been named the new regional manager at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union. Perkins has more than 20 years of experience in...

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

