Georgia Guidestones damaged by explosion

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
Anaheim police Friday asked for the public’s help catching a suspect who shoved an explosive into the home of a woman, injuring her. Police were called about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday to the 8000 block of East Far Canyon Way regarding the explosion, said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.
Comments / 0