Lack of housing taking chunk out of affordability

The local housing has cooled a bit and buyers might see slight discounts in the weeks and months ahead.

That does not mean the market is yet returning to normal, said Thomas Brophy, housing analyst at Colliers in Phoenix.

“We are off our low inventory (numbers),” Brophy said. “But we are still far from normal.”

Buyers might see discounts in the range of 2.5% to 5% these days, he said.

But housing prices are likely to remain high because there is a “severe lack of supply” in the Phoenix area, he said.

The current housing supply is about 14,000 home for sale on the market — well below the 25,000 homes buyers would see in a normal market, Brophy said. In March, there were about 4,000 to 5,000 homes available for sale.

To compound matters, mortgage interest rates went up fast in a short period of time.

Rates hit 5.81% by the end June — making it tougher on families to afford a home. The interest rate at the end of April was 5.1%, Brophy said.

That means buyers on a 30-year conventional loan would have to pay hundreds more for their mortgage payment every month after the rate increase. The estimate is based on the current median home price of $475,000.

“(Their mortgage) would increase by a minimum of $225 (per month),” Brophy said.

The Phoenix area once was among the most affordable places to live in the Sun Belt with states that include Texas, Florida and Louisiana, Brophy said.

Now, Phoenix is on the same level of home pricing as other Sun Belt states, he said.

“Affordability has gone down,” Brophy said. “It used to be a high point for us.”

Last week, Tina Tamboer of the Cromford Report said there were about 2,500 fewer homes currently in escrow — 8,500 — than what was in escrow this time last year, Tamboer said.

Current homebuyers should be able to push back when negotiating a sale, such as asking for closing costs to be covered because there are fewer buyers and more homes to choose from.

What’s next is anybody’s guess, Brophy said.

Inflation, supply chain issues and new Arizona technology jobs incoming — all could effect the local housing market in a major way, he said.

“We aren’t even doing a good job keeping up with the current demand,” Brophy said. It’s almost like the perfect storm.”