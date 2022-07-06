ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Independent

Lack of housing taking chunk out of affordability

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uq52l_0gX1F99900

The local housing has cooled a bit and buyers might see slight discounts in the weeks and months ahead.

That does not mean the market is yet returning to normal, said Thomas Brophy, housing analyst at Colliers in Phoenix.

“We are off our low inventory (numbers),” Brophy said. “But we are still far from normal.”

Buyers might see discounts in the range of 2.5% to 5% these days, he said.

But housing prices are likely to remain high because there is a “severe lack of supply” in the Phoenix area, he said.

The current housing supply is about 14,000 home for sale on the market — well below the 25,000 homes buyers would see in a normal market, Brophy said. In March, there were about 4,000 to 5,000 homes available for sale.

To compound matters, mortgage interest rates went up fast in a short period of time.

Rates hit 5.81% by the end June — making it tougher on families to afford a home. The interest rate at the end of April was 5.1%, Brophy said.

That means buyers on a 30-year conventional loan would have to pay hundreds more for their mortgage payment every month after the rate increase. The estimate is based on the current median home price of $475,000.
“(Their mortgage) would increase by a minimum of $225 (per month),” Brophy said.

The Phoenix area once was among the most affordable places to live in the Sun Belt with states that include Texas, Florida and Louisiana, Brophy said.
Now, Phoenix is on the same level of home pricing as other Sun Belt states, he said.

“Affordability has gone down,” Brophy said. “It used to be a high point for us.”

Last week, Tina Tamboer of the Cromford Report said there were about 2,500 fewer homes currently in escrow — 8,500 — than what was in escrow this time last year, Tamboer said.

Current homebuyers should be able to push back when negotiating a sale, such as asking for closing costs to be covered because there are fewer buyers and more homes to choose from.

What’s next is anybody’s guess, Brophy said.

Inflation, supply chain issues and new Arizona technology jobs incoming — all could effect the local housing market in a major way, he said.

“We aren’t even doing a good job keeping up with the current demand,” Brophy said. It’s almost like the perfect storm.”

Comments / 1

Related
AZFamily

Eegee's opens brand new location in west Valley in Phoenix

Tempe-based Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine is partnering with the Tempe Fire Department to help bring a sense of internal peace to the firefighters on staff. Two Arizona legislators will receive the medal, along with many others. Airbnb bans all parties at short-term rentals permanently. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Valley housing market dashing toward balance

The Valley’s leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro housing market last week predicted that the entire region could see a balanced market — with supply meeting demand — by September. Buckeye is almost there, according to the Cromford Report, and likely will be the first to achieve...
PHOENIX, AZ
multihousingnews.com

Phoenix Multifamily Report – June 2022

After a stellar 2021, the city's rental sector shifted down a gear. The Phoenix multifamily market had one of the strongest performances of 2021, sustained by a robust and diverse economy and an ideal location. Expectedly, in the first quarter of 2022, this stellar performance moderated, with rents up just 0.4 percent on a trailing three-month basis through April, to an average of $1,645. Record deliveries in 2021, paired with slowed in-migration, have left a mark on the occupancy rate in stabilized properties, down 50 basis points in the 12 months ending in March, to 95.7 percent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Mortgage#Real Estate
santansun.com

Tex Earnhardt’s old ranch eyed for high-end homes

The last major piece of land in Chandler available for a large single-family residential subdivision is a historic property. And that ain’t no bull. “This is the last of the 40 acres – everything else is like peanuts,” said David de la Torre, the city’s planning manager. “Everything else is just smaller infill stuff. So this is kind of the end of an era for Chandler.”
CHANDLER, AZ
West Valley View

Lincoln Property Co. plans next mega project

LPC Desert West, the Southwest arm of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co., has completed a $53 million, 140-acre land acquisition in Glendale for Luke Field. The $515 million, 2.3 million-square-foot development is bordered by Litchfield Road, Northern Avenue, the new Northern Parkway and Luke Air Force Base. It is minutes from the Loop 303.
GLENDALE, AZ
12news.com

Maricopa County downgraded to 'medium' risk zone for COVID-19

PHOENIX — Maricopa County and most of Arizona have been downgraded back down to the "medium" risk level for COVID-19 and residents are no longer advised to wear masks indoors, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most recent calculations done by the federal agency have...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Nicole Underwood

Check out the charm of Casa Grande's Main Street

Street Fair and Car ShowCasa Grande Main Street website. (Casa Grande, AZ) - Rural communities in Arizona have had a big impact on the state’s overall appeal and history. While Phoenix continues to lead as the sixth largest city in the country, the 340,104 living in rural Arizona (according to the 2021 data from the U.S. Census Bureau) have proud and rich traditions connecting the history of Arizona to present-day residents and visitors.
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

5 Arizona Cities Place Among The Best For Recreation

Staying active is great for your health and wallet. Finding a city that caters to recreation is easy in Arizona, as the state has great choices for indoor and outdoor recreation. WalletHub compiled a list of the best states for recreation. The website states, "To determine the places where recreation...
AZFamily

Airbnb bans all parties at short-term rentals permanently

Tempe-based Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine is partnering with the Tempe Fire Department to help bring a sense of internal peace to the firefighters on staff. Two Arizona legislators will receive the medal, along with many others. Eegee's opens brand new location in west Valley in Phoenix. Updated: 6 hours...
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

New luxury community Zaterra opens in Chandler

Zaterra, a new luxury community, developed, owned, and managed by multifamily housing leader, P.B. Bell is now open in Chandler. Conveniently located just south of the 202 and Arizona Avenue, Zaterra sits on more than 22 acres and is the largest project built by P.B. Bell, featuring expansive amenities and 392 units of luxurious living spaces.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale woman blames city's mistake after home is flooded

Phoenix-area electric car owners say the investment is worth it and are saving money each month by skipping the gas station. Retailers start to roll out their July Fourth sales well ahead of the holiday, so you can already find savings. On Your Side recovers nearly $14K for viewers in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather weekend ahead for the Phoenix metro

SB 1159 will allow students enrolled in college to teach while working towards their degree. The families of the victims of the 2020 shooting at Glendale's Westgate were happy with the punishment for the shooter. Chandler attorney raises concerns about data being used in abortion lawsuits. Updated: 1 hour ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s why Phoenix inflation is skyrocketing

The Phoenix metropolitan statistical area (MSA) Consumer Prices Index for All Urban Consumers (CPIU) for all items rose 11.0% over the year in April, much faster than the U.S. So, Why is Phoenix inflation skyrocketing?. As you are no doubt aware, prices in the U.S. have been rising at a...
12 News

Guest hits $500K jackpot at Desert Diamond Casino

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A player at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley is more than $500,000 richer Friday. On July 4, the guest, who wants to remain anonymous, won a $521,437 grand progressive jackpot, casino officials revealed. The guest was reportedly playing Buffalo Diamond when they won the massive jackpot.
KTAR.com

Curaleaf Dispensary workers become first in Arizona to vote yes for union

PHOENIX — “Budtenders” at a Curaleaf Dispensary voted 13-to-6 in favor of unionizing on Thursday, becoming the first cannabis workers in Arizona to join the Cannabis Workers Rising movement, according to a press release. Organized by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99 (UFCW 99),...
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy