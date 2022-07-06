ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Guidestones dubbed 'America's Stonehenge' and believed to be 'satanic tablets' by far-right conspiracy theorists are blown up in mystery attack

By Alastair Talbot For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians and far-right conspiracy theorists have criticized as satanic was bombed before dawn on Wednesday, damaging one of four granite panels that some people dubbed 'America's Stonehenge.'

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton was damaged by an explosive device at 4:30 a.m. by 'unknown individuals.'

Elberton Granite Association Executive Vice President Chris Kubas told local news outlets that the monument was significantly damaged. Pictures and drone footage show one of the four stone panels in rubble on the ground.

The enigmatic roadside attraction was built in 1980 from local granite, commissioned by an unknown person or group under the name R.C. Christian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgRE3_0gX1Exn500
Footage of the Georgia Guidestones explosion from social media emerged, showing the monument north of Elberton being reduced into rubble in the early hours (4:30 a.m.) of Wednesday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RM8FG_0gX1Exn500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNe7L_0gX1Exn500
This aerial image shows one of the damaged pilars after the Georgia Guidestones bombing. Messages written in eight different languages promoting population control, alliance with nature and globalism feature on the monument
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RG8eR_0gX1Exn500
A supposed suspect was seen racing away from the scene following the huge blast

The 19-foot-high (6-meter-high) panels bear a 10-part message in eight different languages including English, Hebrew, Hindi, Swahli, Spanish, Russian, Chinese and Arabaic, as well as four ancient languages — Ancient Greek, Sanskrit, Babylonian and Old Egyptian with guidance for living in an 'age of reason.'

One part calls for keeping world population at 500 million or below, while another calls to 'guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity.'

It also serves as a sundial and astronomical calendar.

The pillar in the center is designed to attract sunglight on a daily basis, with rays of sunshine indicating the day of the year, according to WSBTV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5URw_0gX1Exn500
The 19-foot-high (6-meter-high) panels is also used as a sundial and astronomical calendar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22pe6h_0gX1Exn500
Conservative Christians in Georgia have previously described the monument as 'satanic' due to its vague origin and intentions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t62W7_0gX1Exn500
Drone video footage shows the crumbling remains of the structure after the explosion following the mystery attack

The roadside attraction received renewed attention during Georgia's May 24 gubernatorial primary when third-place Republican candidate Kandiss Taylor claimed the guidestones are satanic and made demolishing them part of her platform.

'God is God all by Himself. He can do ANYTHING He wants to do. That includes striking down Satanic Guidestones,' Taylor tweeted on Wednesday morning, just a few hours after the explosion.

'I am the ONLY candidate bold enough to stand up to the Luciferian Cabal. Elect me Governor of Georgia, and I will bring the Satanic Regime to its knees— and DEMOLISH the Georgia Guidestones,' she previously tweeted on May 2, two weeks before the state's Republican gubernatorial primaries.

'Join me in my fight to #TearThemDown!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11VhsM_0gX1Exn500
Third-place Georgia gubernatiorial GOP candidate Kandiss Taylor claimed 'God' was involved  in Wednesday's explosion, claiming 'He can do ANYTHING He wants to do. That includes striking down Satanic Guidestones'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKzbn_0gX1Exn500
The Republican previously tweeted in May that she would destroy the Guidestones if she were elected

Texas-based conspiracy theorist Alex Jones praised the bombing of the monument on his show, scaling it 'on an animal level,' but said the destruction was not enough.

'We need that evil edifice there as a confession letter led by a consortium of eugenicists,' Jones added.

The Georgia Guidestones are about 7 miles (11 kilometers) north of Elberton, near the South Carolina state line. Granite quarrying is a top local industry.

GBI says the bomb appears to have gone off by dynamite, with sheriff's deputies responding to discover the damage. Some residents told local news outlets they heard an explosion at that time.

Elbert County sheriff's deputies, Elberton police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were among agencies trying to figure out what happened.

The monument had previously been vandalized.

Desperate search for two-year-old girl and her parents who were reported missing after they didn't return from a camping trip in Maine over a week ago

Maine police are desperately searching for a two-year-old girl and her parents who went missing after going camping last month. Jill Sidebotham, 28, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter, Lydia Hansen, two, have been missing since June 27, when they were last seen by Sidebotham's family before their camping trip in Phillips, Maine.
PHILLIPS, ME
