Red, White & Kaboom is back. In honor of the annual Independence Day celebration on Sun., July 3 at 6 p.m., we’ve decided to answer commonly asked questions about the event. A free Independence Day celebration on Lake Mirror’s Frances Langford Promenade featuring music, food, and fireworks. Guests are asked to bring canned food items to the event, which will go to Volunteers in Service to the Elderly. Donations can also be made online or by texting FEEDLAKELAND to 50155.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO