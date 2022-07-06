RJ Young on the chaos in CFB, what happens next in realignment + more

SALT LAKE CITY- It’s been a little over a week since the news came out that USC and UCLA are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, and what a week it has been. Emotions have been high and low, understandably so. “News” on what is actually happening has been hard to come by. An unsurprising revelation considering schools and conferences are in varying stages of “weighing their options”.
SALT LAKE CITY – There are rumors, reports, opinions and so much more swirling around the college football world regarding conference realignment, but what’s best for the Utah Utes?. We asked the KSL Sports team and here are the responses. Conference Realignment And The Utah Utes. Michelle Bodkin,...
Most BYU and college fans are focused on realignment news, but the BYU basketball team has quietly been in the middle of summer workouts for a few weeks now. The 13 scholarships appear to be set, and BYU is finalizing the walk-ons to get the best players they can. Below...
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – With all the returning players on the BYU offense, can a team actually have too many weapons? “It’s a really good problem to have,” said wide receiver Gunner Romney. “I think this offense is going to be really exciting because we can kill you in so many different ways.” “We […]
The Athletic’s Chris Kamrani joins The Drive to discuss the latest with RSL, a rivalry matchup with Colorado, college football in flux, realignment scenarios, Pac-12/Utah/BYU positioning, Will Hardy taking the helm for the Jazz + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with...
Hunter Erickson will stay in the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. The former BYU basketball and Timpview High guard announced Thursday afternoon he is headed to Salt Lake Community College to play for the Bruins, one of the nation’s top junior college basketball programs. The 6-foot-3,...
SALT LAKE CITY — Like a running back looking for the endzone, college athletic departments are trying to find conferences that can make them the most money. Public schools in the Pac-12 averaged revenues of $74 million in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, according to the database maintained by Sportico. That was about 55% of what their counterparts in the SEC received.
SALT LAKE CITY, July 8 (UPI) -- A decision by Brigham Young University to stop providing gender-affirming services to transgender clients at its speech-language clinic has sparked an accreditation review and a debate over whether the move was ethical. The university, which is located in Provo, Utah, and operated by...
It’s a melting pot, they always say of America—immigrants crossing seas (and these days, guarded borders) to meld tradition and culture into an increasingly complicated stew, now simmering into its third century. So how is it that one of Utah’s best examples of the great American experiment is a quarter-pound patty of char-grilled hamburger topped with a wad of thin-sliced pastrami?
SALT LAKE CITY — The daily limit of fish an angler can catch is being increased at five different lakes or reservoirs across Utah because low water levels caused by the ongoing statewide drought are starting to impact fish species yet again. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced...
Bringing a new twist on a beloved lunch side dish, Mr. Fries Man elevates your fries game with gourmet loaded fries. These fries are packed with protein and cheeses and offer a plethora of sauces and toppings, making your fries a whole meal.Inspired by a trip to California, they saw a need for loaded fries with delicious toppings and proteins. Jeannette and Paea, owners of Mr. Fries Man brought their favorites to Good Things Utah.
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this July. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at The Shops at South Towne in Sandy this week. The Sandy location will mark...
SALT LAKE CITY — Talk about a heat wave. Temperatures at the National Weather Service's station at Salt Lake City International Airport neared 100 degrees yet again on Thursday. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said you might as well get used to it because Utah's capital is expected to flirt with triple-digit temperatures the next little bit, based on current weather models.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The landscaping portion of a Salt Lake City project to reconstruct 900 South is raising eyebrows among some community members. “We’re all kind of in awe,” said Steve Keyser, owner of Utah Paper Box, which sits along 900 South between 700 West and 800 West.
Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The landscape of Utah’s housing market is changing. The days of packed open houses and bidding wars are over as higher interest rates have slammed the brakes on what was a feeding frenzy for housing in the Beehive state. “We’re getting to a...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An incumbent Utah state senator appears set to lose his seat after one term, according to the latest vote totals from Salt Lake County. Sen. Derek Kitchen (D-Salt Lake City) trailed challenger Jen Plumb in the Utah Senate District 9 race by 62 votes after the latest results were uploaded to the county's website Thursday afternoon. Plumb had 4,375 votes to Kitchen's 4,313 votes. Plumb had been leading by 51 votes as of last week.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! There hasn’t been a lack of heat so far this week and over the next few days, we’re going to crank it up even more as high pressure continues to warm things up and dry us out. It’s going to get toasty with triple digits looking to […]
