Salt Lake City, UT

RJ Young on the chaos in CFB, what happens next in realignment + more

By Porter Larsen
espn700sports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege football insider RJ Young on how we got to this point in CFB, the next move for the Pac-12, Utah’s positioning...

espn700sports.com

kslsports.com

Utah Appears To Be Taking A Calm Approach To Conference Realignment

SALT LAKE CITY- It’s been a little over a week since the news came out that USC and UCLA are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, and what a week it has been. Emotions have been high and low, understandably so. “News” on what is actually happening has been hard to come by. An unsurprising revelation considering schools and conferences are in varying stages of “weighing their options”.
kslsports.com

What Is The Best Conference Realignment Scenario For The Utah Utes?

SALT LAKE CITY – There are rumors, reports, opinions and so much more swirling around the college football world regarding conference realignment, but what’s best for the Utah Utes?. We asked the KSL Sports team and here are the responses. Conference Realignment And The Utah Utes. Michelle Bodkin,...
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball Mailbag: Roster, Potential Additions, Schedule, and More

Most BYU and college fans are focused on realignment news, but the BYU basketball team has quietly been in the middle of summer workouts for a few weeks now. The 13 scholarships appear to be set, and BYU is finalizing the walk-ons to get the best players they can. Below...
ABC4

BYU offense should be dangerous this season

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – With all the returning players on the BYU offense, can a team actually have too many weapons? “It’s a really good problem to have,” said wide receiver Gunner Romney. “I think this offense is going to be really exciting because we can kill you in so many different ways.” “We […]
espn700sports.com

Chris Kamrani talks RSL vs COL, Pac-12/CFB in flux, Will Hardy takes over Jazz + more

The Athletic’s Chris Kamrani joins The Drive to discuss the latest with RSL, a rivalry matchup with Colorado, college football in flux, realignment scenarios, Pac-12/Utah/BYU positioning, Will Hardy taking the helm for the Jazz + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with...
deseret.com

Former BYU guard Hunter Erickson announces his transfer destination

Hunter Erickson will stay in the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. The former BYU basketball and Timpview High guard announced Thursday afternoon he is headed to Salt Lake Community College to play for the Bruins, one of the nation’s top junior college basketball programs. The 6-foot-3,...
UPI News

BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients

SALT LAKE CITY, July 8 (UPI) -- A decision by Brigham Young University to stop providing gender-affirming services to transgender clients at its speech-language clinic has sparked an accreditation review and a debate over whether the move was ethical. The university, which is located in Provo, Utah, and operated by...
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah Field Guide: The Pastrami Burger

It’s a melting pot, they always say of America—immigrants crossing seas (and these days, guarded borders) to meld tradition and culture into an increasingly complicated stew, now simmering into its third century. So how is it that one of Utah’s best examples of the great American experiment is a quarter-pound patty of char-grilled hamburger topped with a wad of thin-sliced pastrami?
ABC 4

Utah’s first loaded fries restaurant

Bringing a new twist on a beloved lunch side dish, Mr. Fries Man elevates your fries game with gourmet loaded fries. These fries are packed with protein and cheeses and offer a plethora of sauces and toppings, making your fries a whole meal.Inspired by a trip to California, they saw a need for loaded fries with delicious toppings and proteins. Jeannette and Paea, owners of Mr. Fries Man brought their favorites to Good Things Utah.
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens another location in Utah

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this July. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at The Shops at South Towne in Sandy this week. The Sandy location will mark...
ksl.com

How many consecutive days will Salt Lake City see triple-digit heat?

SALT LAKE CITY — Talk about a heat wave. Temperatures at the National Weather Service's station at Salt Lake City International Airport neared 100 degrees yet again on Thursday. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said you might as well get used to it because Utah's capital is expected to flirt with triple-digit temperatures the next little bit, based on current weather models.
kjzz.com

Salt Lake City explains after swaths of turf planted during drought

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The landscaping portion of a Salt Lake City project to reconstruct 900 South is raising eyebrows among some community members. “We’re all kind of in awe,” said Steve Keyser, owner of Utah Paper Box, which sits along 900 South between 700 West and 800 West.
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
KUTV

Utah's housing market is changing in these 3 ways

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The landscape of Utah’s housing market is changing. The days of packed open houses and bidding wars are over as higher interest rates have slammed the brakes on what was a feeding frenzy for housing in the Beehive state. “We’re getting to a...
KUTV

Kitchen falls further behind in Utah Senate race as remaining votes are counted

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An incumbent Utah state senator appears set to lose his seat after one term, according to the latest vote totals from Salt Lake County. Sen. Derek Kitchen (D-Salt Lake City) trailed challenger Jen Plumb in the Utah Senate District 9 race by 62 votes after the latest results were uploaded to the county's website Thursday afternoon. Plumb had 4,375 votes to Kitchen's 4,313 votes. Plumb had been leading by 51 votes as of last week.
ABC4

High heat is back, fire conditions are on the rise

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! There hasn’t been a lack of heat so far this week and over the next few days, we’re going to crank it up even more as high pressure continues to warm things up and dry us out. It’s going to get toasty with triple digits looking to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

