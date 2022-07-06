Family of hit-and-run victim speaks out

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Early Sunday morning, 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock was found dead in a hit-and-run crash. 35-year-old Brendan Barkovich was charged with hit-and-run resulting in a death and possession of cocaine as party to a crime. Peacock’s family was at court today, and said they are struggling...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One of two men is sentenced in connection to a 2021 shooting in Eau Claire. Court records show 21-year-old Le’fon Dru Luce Cantrell is sentenced to three years in prison followed by five years extended supervision. The shooting occurred on April 8, 2021 in the...
CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two teenage boys are hurt after a rollover crash Friday morning in Barron County. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said that the single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 53 south just south of Highway 8 in Cameron at 7:42 a.m. Friday. According to Sheriff Fitzgerald, one of...
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- A man believed to be connected to the overdose death of a 32-year-old in western Wisconsin is in custody, authorities say.According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Crystal Braden was pronounced dead at a residence just east of Rice Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies believe Braden died of a heroin overdose.While officials were attempting livesaving measures, a 37-year-old man fled the scene. Authorities say he is in custody.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Officer Daryl Pries has gone above and beyond the call of duty to be there for my family and I feel he deserves the Sunshine Award. Officer Pries is an officer with the Cadott Police Department. We met Officer Pries through events that occurred regarding our daughter who suffered from mental illness. Officer Pries stayed involved in our daughter’s care through the school system. Unfortunately, in 2020, my daughter took her own life. Officer Pries was not the responding officer to this but when he got the word, he took it upon himself to come out with the responding officer and was here for my family when we were given the news. Officer Pries helped in many ways that day. He and his wife brought us food and they also attended her funeral. Officer Pries has remained a support person for our family since my daughter’s passing. Recently when a call came across his radio that police were being dispatched to my residence, Officer Pries personally called me to make sure everything was okay, and he stayed on the line with me until the responding officers arrived. He helped keep me calm and helped me through that event, even though he was not the officer dispatched to the call. He cared enough to make sure my family and I were ok and helped so much that day. My family and I cannot express the gratitude we have for officer Pries for everything he has done and continues to do for us. Cadott is truly lucky to have such an amazing officer and I just wanted to share my story with everyone.
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A 29-year-old Altoona man is dead after being hit by a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old Eau Claire man early Sunday morning, according to police. The Altoona Police Department said in a release Tuesday that 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock was killed walking alongside westbound Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West in Altoona when he was hit by a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by 35-year-old Brendan Barkovich in the early morning of Sunday, July 3.
A Marshfield man was arrested for OWI with a child in the vehicle. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, a woman reported speaking to her ex-husband on the phone and was believed to be under the influence of intoxicants. Furthermore, the ex-husband had just picked up their child.
June 27 – Victim reported he had property taken from a motel room he had rented. The victim said he had left the room for a few days and upon returning the motel management had removed all of his property from the room. They returned all of his property except an item that he wished to report as stolen. The victim said he questioned the motel management about the item and they told him the police had taken it while at the motel for an incident. A review of officer reports and in speaking with officers who were at the victim’s room it was found the officers did not take the item. Victim had no other suspects.
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — A 58-year-old man was killed in a single motorcycle crash on Sunday in western Wisconsin. Pierce County Sheriff's Office said Thomas Weijk of New Richmond was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson southbound on County Road F shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday when he went off the road.
MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) — A former office manager for the County Veterinary Hospital in Bloomer will spend a year in prison for wire fraud and filing a false tax return. 41-year-old Joleen Minnich of Chippewa Falls used her position as office manager to embezzle approximately $224,596 from the business’ bank account by creating 204 fraudulent checks to herself, according to an investigation conducted between 2014 and 2017. Minnich pleaded guilty to her charges on April 25. Minnich also admitted during her plea hearing that she purposely failed to remit payroll taxes to the IRS to hide her embezzlement.
A Marshfield man was scammed out of $2,500. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, the man reported being scammed out of the money after meeting an unknown person on WhatsApp. The individual attempted to disguise themselves as an FBI agent to retrieve the money. The man sent...
The Winona County Sheriff’s Department and the Winona Dive Rescue in Minnesota team have been working with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin after the discovery of a woman’s body Tuesday. Fishermen spotted the 61-year-old victim’s body and made the report at about 4:00 p-m. She had been identified but her name isn’t being released yet. The location of the body was determined to be on the Wisconsin side of the state line. Authorities in Buffalo County are handling the investigation.
